Amelia Hamlin stuns in wave bikini on the beach

Amelia Hamlin takes a car selfie. Pic credit: AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is showing off her stunning figure in a new bikini look. The model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna continues to prove a regular face in promos for supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s sustainable swimwear line, Tropic of C, and a weekend shot of the star likely boosted sales.

Amelia was modeling the Wave bikini as she flaunted her catwalk-ready figure.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in Tropic of C bikini promo

The photo, shared with Tropic of C’s 400,000+ followers, showed Amelia looking chiseled as she highlighted her six-pack in a spaghetti-strap and patterned bikini top in red and black. The low-cut top was paired with a stringy pair of bikini bottoms in blue and black – while the colors were mismatched, the patterns followed suit.

The Versace ambassador also added a green bucket hat, plus chic gold hoop earrings to match necklaces – she posed looking dead at the lens and with her hands by her slim waist.

All golden tan and showing her defined shoulders, the former girlfriend to reality face Scott Disick was tagged as the caption read:

“Summer ready. tap the pic to shop our the C bralette in poppy wave + the C bottom in iris wave.”

The shot came directly after a similar one showing Amelia running through shallow ocean waters backed by blue skies. Here, the sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin flaunted her toned legs as she encouraged fans to shop the eco-friendly brand.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice hasn’t just muscled up on the celebrity promo front. Earlier this month, the South African announced that Tropic of C was dropping a collab with famous activewear brand Alo Yoga, one fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario.

Amelia found fame via famous mom Lisa Rinna’s high profile. The star, who boasts collab with 58-year-old Lisa’s Rinna Beauty line, regularly speaks about her mother, including backing her up amid shaming. In 2018, RHOBH star Lisa and Amelia fell under fire as a troll wrote: “Boob job & fish lips like Mama … ICK, nice work RINNA,” adding a sexual slur.

Amelia Hamlin shows clap-back skills amid trolling

“Aw thanks! ” Amelia fired back, continuing: “Actually I was just born blessed 😊 you can’t even get a boob job till you’re done growing and you’re 18😘😘 same with your lips or any plastic surgery! Don’t you have better things to do than assume a 16 year old with blessed boobs and lips has gotten everything done. Xx😘😘😘”

Supporting her mother, the Alexander Wang face closed: “Don’t insult my mother just because I was born with big boobs and big lips. Hope your karma isn’t as bad as your insults Xx.”