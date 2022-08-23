Amelia Hamlin poses close-up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning in a classy bikini look that’s on its way to making planet Earth a little greener.

The model is now all over the Tropic of C Instagram and TikTok pages as she fronts supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s sustainable swimwear brand. A new video is showing off the merch and Amelia’s stunning figure.

Amelia enjoyed the perks of a sandy beach for this shoot.

Footage showed the 21-year-old lounging around shores and backed by lapping waves as she caught the eye with her sizzling tan, also showing off her curves and toned abs while in a plunging black bikini.

Amelia struck a glamorous pose while lying on her side and topping up her tan. She added in massive and chunky gold jewelry to accessorize her swimwear, plus a statement pair of dark shades.

Music accompanied the video, as did a caption reading: “Sustainable summer sundays. shop our eco-friendly venus sculpting set.”

Tropic of C is still fairly new to TikTok, but the brand is established on Instagram and boasts over 400,000 followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia Hamlin leads the way for eco-friendly swimwear

South African Candice often promotes her designs, but Amelia is the main celebrity face. The mom of two told Fashionista: “This is like my third baby, so it’s really easy for me to be enthusiastic and tell you everything about it.

She added, “Sometimes when I’m selling someone else’s product, I don’t know the back-end, but obviously that’s part of my job. I love that I can do it in my way and have it be so me. As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business.” Despite being super-slender herself, Candice aims for inclusivity with her brand. She continued: “I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes.”

Amelia Hamlin is fronting another swim brand

Amelia’s gigs are racking up. In 2022, she is fronting luxury Italian brand Versace, plus Alexander Wang Swim.

Earlier this year, Amelia also featured at the Jacquemus Fashion Show. The hip label is adored by stars, including singers Selena Gomez and Rihanna.

Amelia is followed by 1.2 million on Instagram. Of course, she is followed by her famous mom Lisa Rinna.