Amelia Hamlin stuns in tight cupped bikini

Amelia Hamlin is proving she’s the one to watch. The rising “it” girl and model daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna continues to appear in promos for supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line, and a new shot is seeing her looking her best.

Amelia, 20, is now the main promo face for Tropic of C. South African Candice’s brand is currently in the news for joining forces with activewear label Alo Yoga.

Amelia Hamlin flaunts a stunning bikini body in a new shoot

Posing in a distinctly figure-flaunting pose amid blue ocean backdrops and clear skies, Amelia sizzled in a tight and thin-strapped bikini in black.

Going low-cut with a slight push-up and balconette finish, Amelia highlighted her curves and chiseled abs while angling her hip to one side, also going high-cut with her stretchy black briefs.

Amelia added statement shades for a glam finish, plus chain gold necklaces and matching bracelets. Oiled-up skin accentuated the beachy vibe.

“Shop our NEW venus set featuring our NEW high waisted bottom with medium back coverage in our sustainable compression fabric. must have! tap here to shop venus top in black + venus bottom in black,” a caption read.

Amelia had stunned the camera four days ago as she modeled a likewise skimpy two-piece for Tropic of C, going mismatched and bralette-style.

The beachy pose brought bucket hat action as Tropic of C outfitted Amelia in the latest trend – also rocking bucket hat and bikini looks is 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner.

“Summer ready. tap the pic to shop our the C bralette in poppy wave + the C bottom in iris wave,” the sustainable swimwear brand told its 400,000+ followers.

Amelia is this year fronting designers Versace and Alexander Wang alongside Tropic of C.

“I think just being able to love myself and accept my differences in this industry has really been a challenge because everyone is different. I think I overcame it with time and learning to love me for me,” she told Teen Vogue about her learning curve journey amid her rise in modeling.

As to advice for any aspiring models, the sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin added: “Love yourself, be confident, be different, be kind, and be a hard and humble worker.”

Amelia Hamlin is gaining celebrity Instagram followers

Amelia’s profile exploded over 2021, as she both dated and split from former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick. Amelia’s Instagram is now followed by 1.2 million – with many celebrity followers, including model Kaia Gerber, Bravo stars Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards, plus socialite Paris Hilton.