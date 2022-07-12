Amelia Hamlin stuns in stringy bikini sunbathe

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is flaunting her model figure as she soaks up the sun.

The 21-year-old rising “it” girl and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna made it bikini game strong as she posted a quick Instagram story last night, showing off her toned silhouette and swimwear style while briefly taking a break from her high-profile gigs. Amelia fronts a swimwear brand these days via her Tropic of C ambassador role, but this photo was on Amelia’s watch.

Amelia Hamlin shows off stunning bikini body for sunbathing session

Posting with her face largely hidden, Amelia made it a body focus as she snapped herself close up and in a hot red bikini.

The ex to Scott Disick, now living her best life since splitting from the dad of three last year, highlighted her tiny waist and flat stomach, also going itty-bitty in the tiniest bathing suit possible.

Amelia showcased her cleavage in the stringy two-piece, lying flat on her back on a towel – the background hinted she might be at the beach.

No caption was offered.

Amelia Hamlin in a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia is now getting paid to model swimwear, as supermodel Candice Swanepoel enlists her ongoing help to promote her sustainable Tropic of C swimwear brand. The sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin is also fronting Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang’s 2022 Swim collections, this minus her ambassador gig with Versace – the latter is held jointly with elder sibling Delilah Belle.

Amelia Hamlin says loving herself is vital in modeling

Amelia, who recovered from an eating disorder, has opened up about what she has prioritized since entering professional modeling.

“I think just being able to love myself and accept my differences in this industry has really been a challenge because everyone is different,” she told Teen Vogue. “I overcame it with time and learning to love me for me.”

“Love yourself, be confident, be different, be kind, and be a hard and humble worker,” she added.

Amelia made June headlines for walking the runway at the Jacquemus Fashion Show as she stunned in a sheer striped dress. The designer is adored by the likes of singers Selena Gomez and Rihanna. “@jacquemus,” she captioned a photo of herself in the see-through and strappy beach dress.

Amelia has since hit up Paris, France, for a series of events and promoted Versace eyewear as part of her paid partnership deal with Lens Crafters.