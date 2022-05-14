Amelia Hamlin stuns in stringy bikini on the beach

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning while stripped down to a tiny bikini. The model, 20, continues to appear in promos for sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C, with a new photo seeing her getting up close and personal while in her revealing swimwear.

Tropic of C, run by South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel, isn’t Amelia’s main gig, though. The daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna is, alongside sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, fronting luxury designer Versace this year.

Amelia Hamlin sizzles in jaw-dropping bikini shot

The photo showed Amelia topping up her tan as she lay plonked on sandy shores.

Throwing her head back, the ex to Scott Disick stunned the camera while in a yellow-and-brown checkered bikini. Going stringy, Amelia drew attention to her toned abs via her swimwear’s criss-cross detailing, also flaunting her ample assets and curvy hips as she rested her elbows in the sand.

Amelia largely hid her face as she turned her nose up towards the sun, also showing off a pink manicure, plus bangles accessorizing her pool-ready look.

Amelia was tagged in the photo, as was high-end clothing retailer MyTheresa. A caption read: “New NEW new. Introducing our new sunshine check print for our praia set. tap the pic or click here to shop our praia top in sunshine check + praia bottom in sunshine check. shop this set exclusively @mytheresa.com or on our site.”

Tropic of C has already hit “it” status. The brand boasts upwards of 450,000 followers, with celebrity fans including models Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, plus Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. Amelia, meanwhile, continues to make fashion headlines, with Spring 2022 seeing her walk the runway for Kardashian-adored designer Alexander Wang. Hamlin now also fronts Herve Leger – mom Lisa has links here, having gone #ad for the designer’s collab with affordable clothing brand Forever21.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia Hamlin used to ‘hate’ having Lisa Rinna as a mom

Amelia has admitted that being Lisa Rinna‘s daughter hasn’t always been easy.

“When I was younger, I hated having my mom as a mom,” she told Bustle. “I hated my family in general for having different jobs than my friends’ parents. I remember there were times when the paparazzi was following my parents and I’d be like, “Why are there men with cameras?” I was so freaked out and all I wanted was to be in one of my friends’ normal families.”

She added: “But now I realize that’s not what I want at all. I have such exciting, out there, crazy, weird, different, quirky parents — and there’s never a dull moment. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”