Amelia Hamlin looked amazing during Paris Fashion Week. The 21-year-old stunner did her first men’s fashion show with the luxury brand Dsquared2 and effectively stole the show.

Excited about the event, the top model posed backstage, where she showed fans a sneak peek of her outfit.

She wore a baby blue top that showed off her perfectly toned abs. Over it, she had on an asymmetrical poncho that featured a pastel block pattern.

She paired it with a tiny pink miniskirt that had lace trimming along the hem. Fans could see a peek of the Dsquared2 underwear, which added an edgy vibe to her look.

For the runway show, she accessorized the outfit with a black trucker hat, a pink heart shape bag, and gold stilettos to complement her long legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The daughter of Lisa Renner went for editorial-style makeup with dark smokey eyeshadow, exaggerated blush, and nude lip gloss.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

The raven-haired beauty wore her locks in thick barrel curls that framed her face perfectly.

Amelia thanked Dsquared2 for having her since it’s been her dream to be in a men’s runway show.

Amelia’s skincare struggles led to an amazing new routine

What some people might not know is that, like most people, Amelia Gray struggled with her skin growing up. While on the Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, she divulged that she suffered from an outbreak of “bumps” all over her face and body.

She told the podcast that she would cry to sleep due to her skin and became very self-conscious. The teenager went to a specialist but did not see any change in the bumps.

However, she attributes her breakthrough with her skincare routine to Necessaire Body Wash ($25), which completely changed her skin texture. From there, she pledged to keep her skincare routine simple, focusing on what worked and not overdoing it with too many products.

Amelia Hamlin shows off her toned abs for Numero Magazine

Amelia has been making waves in the modeling industry. The daughter of Lisa Rinna posed for the cover of Numero Magazine and looked terrific.

She wore a sweater with red and blue stripes along the sleeves and collar. She paired it with a white miniskirt to show off her model legs.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore black socks with matching heels for a striking look.

Amelia went for a striking look with a short-cut hairstyle and bleached eyebrows. Her makeup looked mysterious and alluring, with dark eyeshadow and nude lipstick.