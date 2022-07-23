Amelia Hamlin stuns in fishnet bikini sunbathe

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning as she soaks up the sun in a fishnet bikini.

The 21-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna rarely models clothing on her own watch these days – alongside being signed to both Versace and Alexander Wang, she’s also fronting sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C.

Tropic of C, founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel, posted weekend stories urging fans to shop its latest designs, and the photos were packed with shots of Amelia.

One image showed the L.A.-based star sizzling under beating rays as she modeled an unusual and black mesh bikini.

The fishnet two-piece highlighted Amelia’s shredded abs, curvy hips, and cleavage, with pops of yellow adding a little color.

Amelia, who lay on her back amid white beach sands, added in statement shades for a little glam, also wearing her dark locks up in a bouffant and 60’s-style bun. A caption tagged Amelia’s Instagram handle.

Amelia Hamlin sunbathes in a bikini. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Amelia has not announced being a Tropic of C ambassador, but dozens of photos of her on the brand’s Instagram confirm her partnership. The ex to Scott Disick shot up trends sharply last year, this amid her short-lived romance with the Hulu star, 39.

Amelia Hamlin is the one to watch

Amelia boasts a relatively modest 1.2 million Instagram followers, however brands don’t seem to care about following. She joins singer Dua Lipa and rapper Cardi B in fronting Versace’s 2022 sister campaigns – all three feature alongside their sisters, and for Amelia, that means joining sibling Delilah Belle Hamlin. The Rinna/Hamlin family is, overall, fast rising as July brings 59-year-old Lisa fronting Alexander Wang’s bodywear range.

Amelia has opened up on her mother, a firm favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Amelia Hamlin opens up on mom Lisa Rinna

“When I was younger, I hated having my mom as a mom. I hated my family in general for having different jobs than my friends’ parents. I remember there were times when the paparazzi was following my parents and I’d be like, ‘Why are there men with cameras?'” she told Bustle.

“I was so freaked out and all I wanted was to be in one of my friends’ normal families. But now I realize that’s not what I want at all. I have such exciting, out there, crazy, weird, different, quirky parents — and there’s never a dull moment. I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Amelia added.