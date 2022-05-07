Amelia Hamlin stuns in eco-friendly bikini

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning while soaking up the sun on a white-sand beach and helping the planet, too. The 20-year-old model is the new face of sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C – unsurprisingly, she’s also all over the label’s social media.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Tropic of C shared a new photo of Amelia in her skimpy beach look, and it’s getting the thumbs-up.

Amelia Hamlin sizzles in beach sunbathing shoot

The daughter to 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna flaunted her model figure while at the very edge of a white lounger, seemingly having the beach almost to herself as only a distant bystander was seen in the background.

Posing as she worshipped the sun, the ex to Scott Disick wore a minuscule and patterned bikini top in red and pink tones, also opting to highlight her toned waistline in a peachy-pink miniskirt. Amelia big-time drew the eye to her abs, also enjoying her carefree moment while barefoot and in shades.

The photo, which has topped 900 likes – not bad for a brand account – came captioned:

“Soak up the sun. Shop our new sierra skirt and pair it with our batik top for the perfect summer look.”

Amelia, this year snagging a way bigger deal as she and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin jointly front designer Versace, has been lightly peppering her own Instagram with photos for Tropic of C, with mom Lisa doing the same. Just over a week ago, the former Melrose Place actress posted a photo of Amelia in a tiny string bikini as she proudly gave a nod to her youngest daughter. She wrote: “@ameliagray 🌞Repost from @tropicofc come alive in our new coffee bean set.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia Hamlin shows major family love

The love works both ways. “When I was younger, I hated having my mom as a mom. I hated my family in general for having different jobs than my friends’ parents,” Amelia told Bustle.

“I remember there were times when the paparazzi was following my parents and I’d be like, “Why are there men with cameras?” I was so freaked out and all I wanted was to be in one of my friends’ normal families. But now I realize that’s not what I want at all. I have such exciting, out there, crazy, weird, different, quirky parents — and there’s never a dull moment. I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” she added.

Amelia is shared with Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin, with the family jointly appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.