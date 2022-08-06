Amelia Hamlin stuns in cupped bikini on the beach

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is showing off her stunning figure in a skimpy cupped bikini on the beach.

The 21-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna continues her regular promos for sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C – she’s the only celebrity face signed to supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s brand, with the South African appearing to have made a solid choice.

On Saturday, Tropic of C shared Instagram Stories promoting its latest merch, with Amelia featured via a stunning photo showing her sitting cross-legged and in golden sands.

Enjoying her beach perks and going zen, the Alexander Wang Swim face posed all sunkissed and with her eyes closed, soaking up the sun and highlighting her sensational figure.

Going for a classic look, Amelia modeled a low-cut and thin-strapped red bikini. The cupped bathing suit also came with v-cut bottoms and was accessorized via chic gold jewelry.

No caption was offered.

Amelia Hamlin in a bikini. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Amelia is landing an increasing amount of high-profile gigs this year. In 2022, she has fronted designer Versace with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. She joins 59-year-old mother Lisa in representing Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang.

Amelia Hamlin says things are okay with mom Lisa

Speaking to Bustle in 2021, and amid her high-profile relationship with 39-year-old Scott Disick, Amelia revealed that she and mom Lisa had once had a rocky relationship, one that’s improved.

“My mom and I are really open with each other,” she said. “When I was younger, I was scared to share things with her. Now I’m an open book. She literally knows more about my life than my sister does. But I’m also her baby, and right now we’re having a little bit of a divide on that. It’s hard as a mom to let your kid go and grow up. I can only imagine how that must feel for her. But at the same time, I’ve got to spread my wings and fly, and she doesn’t really want that.”

Amelia Hamlin keeps a cool head amid online hate

The brunette, who was targeted for dating much-older Disick – although he was largely the bearer of any hate – has also confirmed that she has no room for online trolls.

“If I see a mean comment that gets me down, I just remind myself, ‘Okay, what other people think about you is none of your business.’ You know that term haters are motivators? I feel true haters do come with motivators and you have to remind yourself of that constantly,” she continued.

Amelia boasts just over 1 million Instagram followers.