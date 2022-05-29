Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini with belly chain

Amelia Hamlin takes a car selfie. Pic credit: AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she proves that the belly chain trend is alive and well. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna continues to promote cult swimwear brand Tropic of C, and a recent shot shows Amelia and her summer-ready body.

Amelia wowed on the beach, sizzling in a Curve Bottom bikini, showing off her toned figure, and going quadruple thread via a 4x shadow effect.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in Tropic of C bikini

Amelia is the main celebrity face of South African model Candice Swanepoel’s popular brand.

Posing amid a sunset and bathed in light, the ex to Scott Disick wowed as she was shot from the thigh up.

Going stringy and criss-cross in a brown two-piece, Amelia stunned the camera as she highlighted her trim waist and cleavage, with the background just about showing an ocean horizon and blue skies.

Shadows of Amelia’s silhouette were scattered behind her, affording an edgy and retro finish.

Introducing The Camila bikini, Tropic of C wrote: “Click the pic or here to shop our NEW camila bralette in driftwood + curve bottom in driftwood.”

The belly chain trend is adored by the likes of mogul Kylie Jenner and model Hailey Bieber. Amelia has links to billionaire Kylie via her now-ended relationship with Scott Disick, ex to Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. The two began dating when Amelia was still 19 – Disick, now 38, was criticized for continuing to choose young women, having already done so with model Sofia Richie.

Amelia Scott said to have dumped Scott Disick

Last year, drama built up after Disick allegedly sent a message to Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima, that included a photo of Poosh founder Kourtney smooching with now-husband Travis Barker.

“The final straw for Amelia and Scott was obviously the DM that Scott sent to Younes about Kourtney,” a Hollywood Life source claims. “However, things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM. The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye.”

“But when Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits,” they added. Amelia and Scott stopped dating in October 2021, breaking up after around a year together.