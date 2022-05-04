Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini to save the planet

Amelia Hamlin posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Amelia Hamlin is making up for all the L.A. highway miles she clocks in her car by lending her name to a brand with the planet on its mind. The model, 20, is all over Tropic of C’s Instagram, with it very much looking like the sustainable swimwear label has cherry-picked her as its main ambassador.

Amelia, best known for being reality star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, is fast rising in the world of fashion, and a little bikini modeling is now earning her some extra cash.

Amelia Hamlin shows off figure in Tropic of C bikini shoot

A photo of Amelia on Tropic of C’s Instagram is showing her flaunting her phenomenal body while in a tiny bikini, with the shoot also bringing in major ’90s vibes.

Stunning the camera while shot close up, the ex to Scott Disick showed off her toned shoulders and slender frame while in a low-cut and pink-and-purple bikini top, one also flashing some cleavage.

Posing with her brown hair blowing in the wind, Amelia knocked the camera dead as she wore statement reflective shades, also flaunting her plump pout.

“It’s that time of year. time to stand out in our colorful batik ecoset. pair our classic triangle top with our praia low rise bottoms,” Tropic of C wrote.

In April, the brand shared a stunning ocean snap of Amelia as she posed thigh-deep in water while showcasing her figure in a stringy crochet bikini. Shouting out her Instagram handle, Tropic of C wrote: “@ameliagray basking in style in our new praia top in solstice stripe. available now. tap to shop.”

The bigger brands are noticing the sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin, too. The siblings are this year fronting luxury Italian designer Versace.

Both mom Lisa and dad Harry Hamlin are immensely proud of Amelia, whose life has not been easy and has included recovery from anorexia nervosa.

“They’ve dealt with the things that all kids have dealt with,” Harry told Page Six about both his daughters. “Especially in this day and age, when you’ve got the cellphone, the internet, social media, and all eyes on you.”

Amelia Hamlin is said to have dumped Scott Disick

Amelia, meanwhile, has made headlines this past year for dating reality star Scott Disick, then splitting from him.

She is reported to have been the one ending the brief romance with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.