Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini on abandoned beach

Amelia Hamlin is sizzling on an abandoned and white-sand beach while earning herself some extra cash – the 20-year-old’s gigs can’t all be Versace.

The model daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna is now the face of supermodel Candice Swanepoel‘s sustainable Tropic of C swimwear brand, and a video on the brand’s Instagram is heating things up.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini on sandy beach

Amelia has already made 2022 headlines for fronting the rising label, and it looks like South African Candice has made an excellent “it” girl pick with Amelia. The sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin wowed as she sat amid fine sands and lapping shores, seemingly having the beach to herself and modeling a skimpy swimwear look complete with a hot pink cover-up skirt.

Filmed under beating rays, Amelia showcased her slender figure in a pink and red patterned bikini top, drawing attention to her toned shoulders and arms, plus her golden tan.

The ex to Scott Disick posed all relaxed and in shades as her hair blew in the wind, with the idyllic setting sending out major Kardashian vacay vibes.

“The vibes,” a caption began, continuing: “Shop our new sierra skirt and pair it with our batik top for the perfect summer look.”

Amelia joins the long list of celebrities lending their names to brands, big and small. The Versace label she and Delilah Belle front is also represented by supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, plus Prisoner singer Dua Lipa.

While singer Miley Cyrus handles Gucci, mogul Kim kardashian and Justin Bieber are ambassadors for Spanish designer Balenciaga.

Amelia Hamlin opens up on model big sis Delilah Belle

Speaking to W Magazine about growing up with model sister Delilah Belle, Amelia revealed: “It’s kind of weird, actually. When we were little we used to fight over each other’s birthdays. On her birthday, I’d always throw a fit cause I wasn’t getting any attention at all of course.”

She added: “And on my birthday she’d do the same. Since we’re older it’s kind of different, because we don’t mind the issue of attention anymore…well that’s not completely true! It gets kind of difficult when we’re arranging our parties and sometimes we fight over that.”

Admitting she wasn’t certain she wanted to go into modeling, the brunette continued: “All I knew was that my older sister was doing stuff and I wasn’t. I kind of just felt lost until I finally figured out that I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else in the whole world other than model.”