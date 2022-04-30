Amelia Hamlin stuns in a coffee bean bikini

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is throwing out coffee bean energy while stunning in a bikini. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna continues to turn heads with her killer figure, and this photo quickly brought in likes.

The snap was posted by 58-year-old Lisa ahead of the weekend as she proudly showed off her daughter.

Amelia Hamlin wows in a string bikini

Stunning the camera while shot against a blue sky and amid a beach backdrop, Amelia flaunted her chiseled abs and slender frame while in what might be her tiniest bikini to date.

She is the ex of Scott Disick, and last year, she split from the baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian. Amelia stood confidently in her super-tiny and stringy brown two-piece, going high-waisted as she showed off her hips, and made sure fans saw her golden tan.

Amelia sent the camera a gaze, but with reflective shades, her eyes weren’t visible as her hair lightly blew in the ocean breeze.

Lisa took to her caption, name-dropping Amelia and writing: “Repost from @tropicofc come alive in our new coffee bean set. #ecofriendly #sustainableswimwear #tropicofC.” Amelia is now all over the brand’s Instagram.

Amelia continues to make headlines on her own watch and independently of her mother, who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The star is this year fronting luxury designer Versace alongside sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. She’s also fresh from walking the runway at Alexander Wang in New York City. Hamlin has further influenced for brands including Alo Yoga, now fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Amelia Hamlin’s thoughts on mom Lisa Rinna

“It’s hard as a mom to let your kid go and grow up,” she told Bustle of mom Lisa. “I can only imagine how that must feel for her. But at the same time, I’ve got to spread my wings and fly, and she doesn’t really want that. Deep down she does, but she also just wants to protect me as much as she can. Still, she’s coming to the realization that she can’t really protect me anymore.”

Noting what she’s learned from the Rinna Beauty founder, Amelia added: “She’s very unapologetically herself, which is also a huge lesson that she’s taught me. Her differences are what make her a fan favorite on the show, so it’s cool to see that.”

Amelia is followed by 1.2 million on Instagram. Celebrities keeping tabs on her include actress Bella Thorne and model Kaia Gerber, plus reality star Paris Hilton.