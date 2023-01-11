Amelia Hamlin struck a pose in a matching set as her mom, Lisa Rinna, announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

While her mom Lisa Rinna made headlines after announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Amelia Hamlin garnered some attention of her own.

Amelia has become a well-known name in the fashion industry, racking up 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

With Amelia’s latest underwear-adorned share, it isn’t hard to see why she has gained popularity.

The daughter of Harry Hamlin has often shared scantily-clad pictures, like her IG Story post today.

Posing in Calvin Klein underwear has been a rite of passage for decades, from Mark Wahlberg to Justin Bieber.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia joined the extensive roster of celebrities who rock Calvin Klein underwear with her latest selfie.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in gray Calvin Klein underwear

Amelia captured her reflection in the mirror while striking a model pose.

The model placed one hand on the back of her head, with the other holding her phone horizontally.

She struck a pose with drawn-on thin eyebrows, which has been her latest signature look following a bleached brow face.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia’s toned abs and taut tummy were apparent as the model worked her angles in the Calvins.

Amelia’s long brown tresses were straight and cascaded down her back.

Amelia wore the popular Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette in grey, which retails for $30. She paired the bralette with a matching Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong, retailing for $20.

This exact combination was also recently seen on model Emily Elizabeth. However, Amelia certainly made this look her own.

As it turns out, posing in underwear might be Amelia’s strong suit. Just last month, she posed in a new unisex thermal line by Alexander Wang.

Amelia Gray rocks Alexander Wang Bodywear

In December, an Instagram account for Alexander Wang released a winter-themed ad campaign featuring Amelia.

With the help of photographer Todd Oldham, makeup artist Jezz Hill, and celebrity hairstylist Tsuki, Amelia brought the designs of Alexander Wang to life.

Amelia posed on her knees by a digital fireplace, which was broadcasted on a big-screen television. Amelia wore a black thermal shirt and matching underwear from the new line. She also wore cozy socks as she playfully placed her hands in front of the television screen.

A caption that accompanied the share read, in part, “baby, it’s cold outside. new bodywear drop: UNISEX THERMAL.shop the crewneck, available in black, white, heather gray and light pink.view the full collection online and in-store at #alexanderwang.”