Amelia Hamlin shows off abs in a crop top

Amelia Hamlin shows off her toned abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Amelia Hamlin is pictured on an outing flashing her rock-hard abs in a crop top.

The 21-year-old model is known for her unconventional fashion moments and controversial outfits.

Hamlin is one of the trendy up-and-coming models thrusted into the spotlight thanks in part to their famous parents, joining the likes of Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid.

At just 16, Hamlin made her New York Fashion Week debut, modeling the Spring/Summer collection by Dennis Basso.

Her mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has supported her daughter’s career.

Amelia dated Scott Disick for about one year before the couple split in September 2021.

Amelia Hamlin rocks a sheer crop top

Hamlin cut a stylish figure as she wore a black sheer crop top and shorts as she was spotted after going shopping.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The model’s impressive abs were on display as she wore a pair of dark sunglasses to keep the sun and paparazzi flash from her eyes.

She was accessorized with an elegant necklace and several bracelets as she walked with a shopping bag in one hand and her handbag over her shoulder.

Over on her Instagram, Hamlin shared a photo dump showing off her model poses displaying her creative eyebrow highlights.

“LIFEISGOOD🤝🏼🫧🫶🏻,” she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Amelia rocked a pair of Versace glasses while promoting her partnership with an eyewear retailer.

“my favorite frames thanks to @versace … now available @lenscrafters obsessed with the medusa biggie collection 🫶🏻💞 #versaceeyewear #becausesight”

Amelia Gray Hamlin’s modeling and social media profile has got her work with fashion and cosmetic brands such as Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Levi’s, Coach, and Urban Outfitters.

Lisa Rinna says her daughter dumped Scott Disick

Last year at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Lisa discussed how Amelia and Scott’s relationship ended with host Andy Cohen via The Cosmopolitan.

When asked why the pair split and who “pushed the eject button first”, Lisa replied, “I think you just have to read the press and Amelia did,” she said, adding that her daughter “made [the decision] all on her own.”

Host Andy asked whether Scott’s messy “DM exchange” with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was a factor in their breakup.

Lisa said, “Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” continuing: “There’s never one reason why I think people split up you know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

In an Instagram post shortly before the new year, Amelia seemingly threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

While Scott moved on quickly after their split, Amelia hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since their split last year.