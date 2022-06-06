Amelia Hamlin rolls up shirt to show gym body

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is showing off her rock-hard gym body in a showoff that’s pure muscle.

The 20-year-old model and daughter to Lisa Rinna today updated her social media with a reminder of how she achieves her bikini body, and it was abs game strong as she rolled up her shirt to show her torso.

Amelia Hamlin flaunts rock-hard abs in the gym

The Versace ambassador, this year fronting the luxury label alongside sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, posted a Monday selfie while mid-workout, posing with her white t-shirt rolled up and peeping a black sports bra beneath it.

Amelia’s “Gemini” logo tee fed right into a caption as she wrote: “HAPPY GEMINI SZN.”

The Tropic of C promo face highlighted her chiseled abs and tiny waist as she posed wearing headphones and backed by rows of weights, also showing off the bleached eyebrows trend she’s been channeling – she joins model Kendall Jenner in embracing the 2022 beauty trend.

Wearing her hair slicked back, Amelia largely hid her face as she snapped herself. The story will only remain live for 24 hours.

Amelia Hamlin takes a gym selfie. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Hawk-eyed fans might have noticed a small bead of sweat working its way down Amelia’s stomach. The workout queen takes her fitness seriously, although gym time for her comes with something deeper.

Amelia is an anorexia survivor, having made 2019 headlines for opening up to Glamour and candidly addressing both her eating disorder and her inspiring recovery journey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia Hamlin won anorexia battle and bravely opened up

Referring to a bikini shot of herself that had sparked concern back when she was seriously underweight, Hamlin revealed:

“The photo of me in the white bikini that I chose to accompany the post has become my infamous anorexia photo. When I’d taken it a year earlier, I remember I wasn’t allowed to post it.” She added: “My mom knew I looked unhealthy, and she didn’t want me to open myself up to a flood of public shaming from the internet. I think that’s ultimately why I used that photo—it was taken at one of my worst moments, and it showed just how far I’d come.”

“If I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed,” Amelia continued.

Also known for speaking out about their own eating disorder battles are singers Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift, plus reality judge Paula Abdul. Amelia is now fully recovered.