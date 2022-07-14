Amelia Hamlin removes bikini top with ice cream

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is showing off a bikini before she enjoys some ice cream.

The 21-year-old model continues to prove why her Instagram is gaining followers. Posting for her 1.2 million fans earlier this week, Amelia shared her Italy travels, clearly focusing on the frozen treats perks.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini with ice cream

Flaunting her figure and appetite, the daughter of reality star Lisa Rinna opened with a close-up selfie from a traditional Italian street.

Holding up a coffee and vanilla ice cream cone to her mouth, the brunette licked up her snack while in a red bikini top, also wearing shades.

A swipe right took things down a more revealing route as the Alexander Wang promo face sunbathed on her front and with her red bikini top largely undone.

Further photos showed Amelia in selfie mode with her ice cream as she drew attention to her abs while in jeans. The ex to Scott Disick also showed off her traditional lido visit, plus a seafront sunset moment as she threw her head back in a Ciao Bella t-shirt. “That’s amore,” a caption read.

The photos come as 59-year-old mom Lisa makes headlines for joining Amelia in promoting Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang. Earlier this year, Amelia made headlines for fronting Wang’s Swim line, and now Lisa is joining in as she promotes the Kardashian-adored brand’s bodywear.

Amelia, meanwhile, is racking up the gigs as her profile rises. In 2022, she’s fronting Alexander Wang, Versace, plus Tropic of C swimwear. The latter has brought endless beach-set photos as Amelia flaunts her sensational swimwear body. Tropic of C is supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s sustainable swimwear brand.

Amelia Hamlin eyed modeling from the age of 12

Amelia had her sights set on professional modeling before she was even a teenager.

“I saw my first runway show when I was I think like 12. I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry. I had no idea why I cried, it was so weird for me. I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever,” she told W Magazine.

It happened. “When my mom told me that I would be signing with IMG I was in my kitchen and I actually thought my family was playing a really sick joke on me,” she added.