Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning as she dashes across a sand beach and models another killer bikini look.

The model, 21, continues her dealings with sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C, and the weekend brought more swimwear from Candice Swanepoel’s line, plus the brand’s main celebrity face showing it off to its best advantage.

In a “graphic” video, Amelia was filmed running across shores as she showed off her athletic and fit body, with the “GO GRAPHIC” call to action urging fans to shop.

Drawing attention to her chiseled abs and gym-honed legs, Amelia modeled a matched (but also mismatched) bikini in patterned red and blue, going stringy but also staying classy.

The ex to Scott Disick added in a bucket hat as she burned her calories while soaking up the sea breeze.

A handy link did, of course, take fans right to 33-year-old Candice’s online store.