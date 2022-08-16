Amelia Hamlin is stunning as she dashes across a sand beach and models another killer bikini look.
The model, 21, continues her dealings with sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C, and the weekend brought more swimwear from Candice Swanepoel’s line, plus the brand’s main celebrity face showing it off to its best advantage.
In a “graphic” video, Amelia was filmed running across shores as she showed off her athletic and fit body, with the “GO GRAPHIC” call to action urging fans to shop.
Drawing attention to her chiseled abs and gym-honed legs, Amelia modeled a matched (but also mismatched) bikini in patterned red and blue, going stringy but also staying classy.
The ex to Scott Disick added in a bucket hat as she burned her calories while soaking up the sea breeze.
A handy link did, of course, take fans right to 33-year-old Candice’s online store.
Amelia is fast rising as she lands an increasing number of high-profile gigs in 2022. Earlier this year, she and her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin jointly fronted luxury designer Versace. Amelia has since snagged a deal as the face of Alexander Wang Swim – meanwhile, mom Lisa is the face of the brand’s bodywear campaigns.
Amelia Hamlin doing what she always wanted to do
Amelia has had her eye on modeling since before she was a teenager. Once signed to IMG Models in her late teens, she told W Magazine, “I didn’t know what I wanted to do, all I knew was that my older sister was doing stuff and I wasn’t. I kind of just felt lost until I finally figured out that I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else in the whole world other than model.”
“Signing with IMG has always been my dream. When my mom told me that I would be signing with IMG I was in my kitchen and I actually thought my family was playing a really sick joke on me. When I found out it was true, I started to cry,” she added.
Amelia Hamlin’s profile likely boosted by Scott Disick romance
Dating high up always helps.
Amelia was still 19 when she embarked on a relationship with now 39-year-old Scott Disick. The romance was short-lived and ended in 2021.
Many feel that Amelia began receiving more media coverage due to dating the Hulu star – of course, the fame sticks even when the relationship evaporates. Amelia is followed by over 1 million on Instagram.