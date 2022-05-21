Amelia Hamlin in tight bikini for night swim shoot

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning in a tight bikini for an unusual night shoot. The model and daughter of Lisa Rinna has been making headlines this past week as luxury designer Alexander Wang features her in its new swimwear campaigns, and both Amelia and Lisa have been documenting the shoots.

Amelia, 20, was featured on 58-year-old Lisa’s Instagram while paddling away on a pink kayak in a joint bikini shot, one placing her in a night-lit pool setting and popping against the waters in her pink two-piece.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in bikini for Alexander Wang

Shot from above, the ex to Scott Disick flaunted her runway-ready figure in a strappy and very tiny bikini. The bubblegum-pink look showed off the star’s super-toned abs and long legs, and she was working her torso on the job via the whole floating on water deal.

Another model, not tagged, clutched onto the side of the kayak and wearing a pink jumpsuit.

Amelia was channeling all of 2022’s biggest trends, including the bleached eyebrow one. Fellow model Kendall Jenner kicked that off with her 2022 Met Gala appearance.

“@ameligagray for Wang Swim,” Lisa wrote, tagging the Taiwanese-American designer.

Amelia is fast-climbing the fashion ranks. 2022 also sees her fronting luxury Italian designer Versace, and jointly with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. Amelia has also been promoting Herve Leger’s collab with retailer Forever21, with Lisa chipping in to help. The Insta sensation has opened up on having The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for a mother.

Amelia Hamlin opens up on mom Lisa Rinna

“When I was younger, I hated having my mom as a mom. I hated my family in general for having different jobs than my friends’ parents. I remember there were times when the paparazzi was following my parents and I’d be like, ‘Why are there men with cameras?’ I was so freaked out and all I wanted was to be in one of my friends’ normal families,” she told Bustle, adding:

“But now I realize that’s not what I want at all. I have such exciting, out there, crazy, weird, different, quirky parents — and there’s never a dull moment. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”

Amelia is shared with Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin. Of her closeness with the Rinna Beauty founder, Hamlin continued: “My mom and I are really open with each other. When I was younger, I was scared to share things with her. Now I’m an open book.”