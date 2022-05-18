Amelia Hamlin in swimsuit for pool kiss with another girl

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is upping the girl-on-girl kissing action in a new swimwear campaign for celebrity-adored designer Alexander Wang. The 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna has already made headlines this month for a bikini-clad and underwater boxing photo to promote the Taiwanese-American designer’s label, but there’s new stuff.

A shot shared to Alexander Wang’s Instagram this week showed Amelia locking lips with another model, and it was more pool action, too.

Amelia Hamlin kisses fellow model in swimsuit shoot

The photo showed Amelia and model Scarlett Costello caught in a steamy kiss, plus a floating bubble situation over a night-lit pool.

While one girl opted for a sleeveless black minidress worn over a green bikini, the other went full swimsuit in a green one-piece. The edgy shot did a great job of showcasing Wang’s latest designs, also likely gaining points with the LGBTQ+ movement.

“Don’t burst the bubble. Swimwear available now online at #alexanderwang,” a caption read, with both Amelia and Scarlett tagged.

Clearly, Amelia packing a “punch,” seen below, was just the warm-up.

The photo was quickly shared by 58-year-old Lisa as she updated her stories today. Amelia, meanwhile, has been rocking Calvin Klein on hers, this as she continues to either wear or represent high-end brands. Alongside sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, the ex to Scott Disick is this year fronting luxury designer Versace. She’s also occasionally influenced for Alo Yoga, now represented by model Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario.

Speaking of what she’s learned from older model sister Delilah Belle in 2017, Amelia told W Magazine: “I’ve learned how important it is to let your personality shine and always have manners and respect every single person on set. I’ve also learned how difficult it can be, and I’ve developed a very different kind of respect for supermodels.”

Amelia Hamlin loves the ‘self-expression’ of modeling

Revealing what she loves about modeling, the rising “it” girl continued: “I love the ability of self-expression. I’ve always been someone who loves art, which is ironic as I’m not talented in drawing or painting. But this is an art form that I’ve found that I am good at. And I love the idea of being the canvas and allowing your emotions to paint a picture. I think it’s fascinating.”

Gray shot up celeb trends over 2021 as she and reality star Scott Disick enjoyed a brief romance. It’s assumed that Amelia dumped the Talentless founder and ex to Kourtney Kardashian.