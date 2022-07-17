Amelia Hamlin in plunging underwear flaunts jet-lagged body

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning as she flaunts her model figure in plunging underwear – even if it’s after a long flight.

Posting for her one million+ Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, Amelia updated in a figure-flaunting lingerie display, shouting out the Alexander Wang brand she fronts and admitting that the photo was taken while jet-lagged.

Amelia made headlines earlier this year as she announced she’s the face of Alexander Wang’s Swim range. Clearly, though, the paycheck extends to ad-hoc shout-outs on Instagram.

Snapping a selfie that highlighted her shredded abs and slim waist, the daughter of reality star Lisa Rinna wowed with her model figure on display. Clad in a white low-cut bralette, Amelia also wore matching briefs as she went itty-bitty – she largely hid her face with her iPhone while writing:

“Eye bags are still giving thats [sic] amore.”

“Jet leg but still cute cause @alexanderwangny,” she added.

Amelia Hamlin takes an underwear selfie. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia isn’t the only member of her family now fronting the Taiwanese-American designer. Last week, 59-year-old mom Lisa Rinna made headlines for posing in the splits and with a vacuum cleaner as she confirmed that she, too, is fronting all things Wang Gang. The photo on Lisa’s Instagram shouted out Alexander Wang’s bodywear line.

Amelia Hamlin’s mom Lisa Rinna fronts Alexander Wang

Taking to her caption, Lisa wrote: “It’s called multi-tasking. Whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.”

Amelia, meanwhile, is busy fronting other brands, including Italian designer Versace and Tropic of C swim. The latter proves an ongoing gig as Amelia models swimwear from supermodel Candice Swanepoel‘s sustainable line – earlier this year, Amelia joined her mother to shout out Herve Leger’s collab with retailer Forever 21.

Amelia Hamlin reveals her favorite models

Amelia is no newb to the modeling industry, and she knows all the famous faces.

“I look up to Cindy Crawford a lot. I grew up with her and her family. Her personality and extreme human qualities are so beautiful. I also really look up to Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. They prove themselves as such strong and independent women, and I love that about both of them. And of course Gigi and Bella!” she told W Magazine. Name-dropping famous mom Lisa, she added:

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my mom is that hard work pays off. And that the application of oneself will get you further than you could ever imagine. Also, that it’s all up to you and in your hands!”