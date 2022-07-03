Amelia Hamlin in bikini offers weekend deal

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning in a bikini from the beach as she offers a sweet weekend deal.

The 21-year-old model is now fronting a slew of brands including Alexander Wang, Versace, and Tropic of C. It was the latter getting a shout-out on Saturday as Amelia was featured in a little promo.

Amelia Hamlin helps Tropic of C in skimpy bikini

Eco-friendly brand Tropic of C spent the weekend sending out 25% discount codes to shoppers — supermodel Candice Swanepoel knows her marketing tactics. While the 33-year-old did feature herself as Tropic of C posted Instagram stories, she also enlisted her main celebrity face to help.

Posing in a stringy, brown, and criss-cross bikini that flaunted her model frame, Amelia stunned while posing on fine beach sands and under blue skies.

The daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna added a cropped and underboob-flaunting shirt in pale green as she peeped her bikini top, also affording a carefree vibe as her hair blew in the wind. She posed standing barefoot and backed by lapping shores, with text reading:

“SITEWIDE SALE.” Fans were told the “take 25% off sitewide” until July 7.

Amelia Hamlin poses in a bikini on the beach. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Tropic of C, which boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers, is fast achieving cult status thanks to its cute designs and sustainable fabrics and manufacturing. Attracting gen-z and style lovers, the label has been upping its collab game in 2022. Just last month, TofC announced its partnership with activewear brand Alo Yoga. CEO Candice is, herself, a partner with the sporty apparel brand.

Candice Swanepoel opens up about Alo Yoga collab

Speaking of the collab, Candice told WWD:

“I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance and power,” adding: “The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs and you can feel it when you put these pieces on.”

Amelia recently added to her portfolio of fashion gigs by featuring at the Jacquemus Fashion Show. The French designer is adored by stars including singers Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

Elsewhere, Amelia continues to boost family earnings by collaborating with mom Lisa’s Rinna Beauty brand. Both Amelia and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin now boast Lip Kit collabs with 58-year-old Lisa’s brand, launched in late 2020.