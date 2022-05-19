Amelia Hamlin in bikini offers rear view

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning in a barely-there and sustainably-sourced bikini. A new beach shoot is showing the 20-year-old model looking summer-ready, and she earned herself some cash in the process.

Amelia, who fronts both Versace and Alexander Wang, is also the face of Tropic of C swimwear, founded by South African model Candice Swanepoel.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in stringy bikini on the beach

Showing off her killer figure, the daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna was photographed enjoying a blissful sand beach.

Backed by lapping waves and turning her face slightly up towards the sun, Amelia posed in a checkered and stringy bikini in yellow and brown, going halterneck and flesh-flaunting as she posed buns out and highlighting her toned legs.

The ex to Scott Disick wore her long brown hair flowing down her back, with text in the image reading: “NEW PRAIA SUNSHINE CHECK.”

A caption read: “NEW arrival and ready for your next destination. your favorite long cord praia top + bottom is now available in new digitally printed check pattern. tap the pic or click here to shop our praia top in sunshine check + praia bottom in sunshine check.”

Photos of Amelia in Tropic of C’s eco-friendly swimwear are coming in fast as summer approaches. Earlier this month, a photo showed the brunette beauty waist-deep in water and flaunting her figure in a tiny red string bikini as she stunned the camera. “All the feels,” Tropic of C told its 400,000+ Instagram followers as it tagged Amelia, herself followed by over 1 million.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia is relatively new to the “it” girl model circle, but she knows the greats.

“I look up to Cindy Crawford a lot. I grew up with her and her family. Her personality and extreme human qualities are so beautiful. I also really look up to Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. They prove themselves as such strong and independent women, and I love that about both of them. And of course Gigi and Bella!” she told W Magazine in 2017. Mentioning mom Lisa, she added:

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my mom is that hard work pays off. And that the application of oneself will get you further than you could ever imagine. Also, that it’s all up to you and in your hands!”

Amelia Hamlin’s celeb Insta following is rising

Amelia’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including socialite Paris Hilton, singer Noah Cyrus, and actress Bella Thorne.