Amelia Hamlin in bikini balances birthday cake on her stomach

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is proving she’s the queen of unusual photoshoots.

The 21-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna continues to land high-profile gigs in 2022 – alongside fronting luxury designer Versace, she’s also the face of Alexander Wang Swim, plus sustainable swimwear line Tropic of C.

While her latest Instagram photo wasn’t shouting out a brand, it was giving a nod to a cover.

Posing with her back resting on a wooden block, Amelia stunned in a plunging black bikini as she flaunted her toned legs and peachy rear, also adding height to her frame via a pair of heels.

Snapped with a sideways finish, the ex to Scott Disick lay on her back and with a massive birthday cake complete with decorative candles resting on her stomach – an anonymous individual in a leather jacket was seen tucking into the treat with a fork as Amelia sent the camera a gaze.

Letting her long locks dangle to the floor, Amelia wrote: “LOOK @ ME… new cover 4 @cap74024 by @cameronpostforoosh.”

CAP 74202 is relatively new, now in its 14th issue, although it’s already seen some high-profile faces gracing its covers, including model Laetitia Casta.

Amelia Hamlin has the gigs coming to her

Amelia knew she wanted to be a model before she was in her teens. While having a famous mother and actor father, Harry Hamlin, likely helped, it’s now fame on her own watch – perhaps a little aided, though, by her 2021 romance with 39-year-old Scott Disick.

“I saw my first runway show when I was I think like 12. I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry. I had no idea why I cried, it was so weird for me,” Amelia told W Magazine. “I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever. Ever since then my mom would tell me “don’t worry someday that will be you.” Of course I never actually thought that would be the case.”

Amelia Hamlin stuns in Versace while fronting brand

Amelia fronts Versace alongside elder sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, this as the designer cherry-picks celebrity sisters for its 2022 campaign. This has included Dua Lipa and sister Rina, siblings Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus rapper Cardi B and sibling Hennessy Carolina.

Earlier this year, Amelia stunned in a tight pink minidress from Versace, showing off her curves and her endorsement power. Amelia is followed by 1.2 million on Instagram.