Amelia Hamlin impresses with underwater bikini boxing

Amelia Hamlin takes a car selfie. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is quite literally packing a punch. The 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna has landed herself another high-profile fashion gig, this time for Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang.

Amelia, who walked the runway for Wang this year, is solidly #WangGang, and she’s likely getting paid big bucks to front the Kardashian-adored label.

Amelia Hamlin is a boxing pro in bikini shoot

A new photo shared to the model’s Instagram today showed her in an unusual shoot. Amelia was photographed underwater while punching away and bikini-clad, all making for some very eye-catching stuff.

Delivering a punch while rocking a tight pink bikini, the ex to Scott Disick flaunted her endlessly-long legs while in cute matching kitten heels, also going monogrammed via a sheer black tee on top.

Amelia was seen semi kneeling while in a tiled dark pool and aiming for a pink floating object – of course, she was kitted out head-to-toe in matching shades, also sporting pink boxing gloves.

“ALEXANDER WANG SWIM CAMPAIGN,” she captioned the shot.

Amelia is landing gigs fast, these days. 2022 has already seen her and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin jointly fronting luxury designer Versace. Additionally, the rising “it” girl is the face of supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s sustainable swimwear brand, Tropic of C. Shoots on Amelia’s Instagram, while not always promotional in nature, have further included the star in Rick Owens, plus Michael Kors, now fronted by model Kendall Jenner.

Amelia Hamlin recalls first runway show aged 12

Amelia was still in her teens when she opened up to W Magazine in 2017. “I saw my first runway show when I was I think like 12. I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry. I had no idea why I cried, it was so weird for me,” she said.

“I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever. Ever since then my mom would tell me “don’t worry someday that will be you.” Of course I never actually thought that would be the case,” the star added. It all happened fast, too. “When my mom told me that I would be signing with IMG I was in my kitchen and I actually thought my family was playing a really sick joke on me. When I found out it was true, I started to cry,” Amelia recalled.