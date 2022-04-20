Amelia Hamlin impresses in plunging braless dress

Amelia Hamlin posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Amelia Hamlin is impressing the digital space while strutting her stuff in a dangerously low-cut and braless dress. The daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna is now all over her proud mom’s Instagram, with a new video showing Amelia on the runway.

Amelia, 20, continues to shoot up fashion trends as she solidifies her “it” girl status. This video showed the L.A.-based star flaunting her curves and looking edgy as she paraded an Alexander Wang look at the Taiwanese-American designer’s show in NYC.

Amelia Hamlin kills it in braless runway look

Proving she’s a Wang Gang girl, Amelia was filmed in a super-daring and barely-there black dress, one seeing her going braless and with her abs out.

The cut-out number was a slinky affair, with Amelia also showing off her toned shoulders. The model opted for a cinched waist finish with a statement gold buckle belt, also wearing oversized gold earrings, plus a stomping pair of black heeled boots.

The makeup was dramatic, with the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star glammed up with smokey eyeshadow, plus a dark lip.

“What a moment!!” Lisa wrote, adding: “So proud of you” as she tagged both Amelia and Alexander Wang.

Lisa’s 3.3 million followers have left over 2,000 likes. Amelia is clearly going places, with 2022 seeing her and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin fronting luxury Italian designer Versace.

Amelia Hamlin has thoughts on mom Lisa

Amelia has opened up about what it’s like to have 58-year-old Lisa as a mother. Speaking to Bustle and with affection for the choppy-haired Melrose Place alum, she said:

“I always knew my mom was kind of out there — she was the weird mom that would walk around in her underwear when my friends were over — but now that she’s on The Real Housewives, she’s Lisa Rinna on crack. She’s created this persona that has been locked away her whole life. She’s very unapologetically herself, which is also a huge lesson that she’s taught me. Her differences are what make her a fan favorite on the show, so it’s cool to see that.”

Amelia continues to make headlines without her famous ex – in 2021, she split from Talentless founder Scott Disick after a brief, but high-profile relationship. The model made 2018 headlines for bravely opening up about her battle with anorexia. She’s made a full recovery.