Amelia Hamlin impresses in fishnet bikini on the beach

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is modeling an unusual swim look as she stuns to promote sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C.

The 21-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna is a regular on Tropic of C’s Instagram – while not officially unveiled as a brand ambassador, Amelia has been fronting model Candice Swanepoel’s label for months, and a new photo is adding to the pile.

Shortly before the weekend, TofC updated with stories showcasing its latest designs, and it was fishnets vibes galore as Amelia flaunted her figure for the camera.

Lying back in white sand dunes and with a towel near-matching the sands, Amelia showed off her sensational waistline and cleavage while in a plunging fishnet bikini.

The skimpy two-piece, boasting yellow accents, was opaque, but Amelia was upping the ante as she modeled the Equator Top and Luna Bottom in Fishnet – she also wore dark shades while cocking her head to the side.

The ex to Scott Disick went retro-style with a messy bun do affording ’60s vibes, also adding in chic hoop earrings in gold.

Amelia Hamlin in a bikini. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Amelia is landing more and more gigs. In 2022, she’s promoting designer Versace with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, plus KarJenner-adored designer Alexander Wang via Alexander Wang Swim. Just this month, mom Lisa proved it’s a family affair as she unveiled her ambassador status for Alexander Wang’s new bodywear line.

Amelia Hamlin keeps a strong bond with mom Lisa Rinna

Bravo star Lisa, 59, is close to her youngest, although Amelia hasn’t always been a fan of the whole reality family setup. She told Bustle:

“When I was younger, I hated having my mom as a mom. I hated my family in general for having different jobs than my friends’ parents. I remember there were times when the paparazzi was following my parents and I’d be like, ‘Why are there men with cameras?’ I was so freaked out and all I wanted was to be in one of my friends’ normal families. But now I realize that’s not what I want at all. I have such exciting, out there, crazy, weird, different, quirky parents — and there’s never a dull moment. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”

Amelia Hamlin is living her best life in 2022

Amelia made 2021 headlines for ending a brief romance with Scott Disick, ex to Kourtney Kardashian.

She is assumed to have been the one ending the relationship with dad of three Scott, 39, known for dating younger women including model Sofia Richie.