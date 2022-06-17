Amelia Hamlin impresses in bikini for ocean run

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is turning heads as she runs through ocean waters in a skimpy bikini.

The model and daughter to Lisa Rinna, fresh from turning 21, has featured in a new promo on sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C’s Instagram – alongside fronting brands including Versace and Alexander Wang, the rising “it” girl is the main face for Candice Swanepoel‘s popular label.

Amelia Hamlin flaunts stunning body in bikini

The photo showed Amelia splashing about ocean waters as she enjoyed the perks of her shoot.

The ex to Scott Disick sizzled as she was photographed full length and jogging towards the camera while backed by blissful ocean waters.

Going mismatched, Amelia wore a printed and bralette-style bikini top in red and blue, pairing it with stringy and blue-and-black bottoms in the same print.

A green hat added in even more color as Amelia donned hoop earrings in gold. “Mix + match your favorite styles and colors. shop this new look by clicking here or tap the pic: the C bralette in poppy wave + the C bottom in iris wave,” the caption read.

Amelia is racking up the high-profile gigs in 2022 – her Alexander Wang sign-up came via the Taiwanese-American designer’s new swim range.

Speaking to W Magazine about what attracted her to the modeling industry, Amelia revealed: “I love the ability of self expression. I’ve always been someone who loves art, which is ironic as I’m not talented in drawing or painting. But this is an art form that I’ve found that I am good at. And I love the idea of being the canvas and allowing your emotions to paint a picture. I think it’s fascinating.”

Amelia is likely also netting profits from her Rinna Beauty collabs with mom Lisa, 58. The Bravo star also includes eldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin in daughter collabs for her 2020-dropped makeup brand.

Amelia Hamlin picked up wise tips from mom Lisa Rinna

Continuing as she spoke to W Magazine, Amelia name-dropped her famous mother, adding: “The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my mom is that hard work pays off. And that the application of oneself will get you further than you could ever imagine. Also, that it’s all up to you and in your hands!”

Amelia boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers, Her account is kept tabs on by stars including model Kaia Gerber, socialite Paris Hilton, singer Noah Cyrus, and rapper Chanel West Coast.