Amelia Hamlin has identity crisis in her underwear

Amelia Hamlin posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Amelia Hamlin is putting her figure on show in stretchy underwear as she announces the continuation of her “identity crisis.” The 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna was clearly channeling her humorous streak as she flaunted her body this week, with a photo seeing her stripped down to a cropped tee and undies.

Posting to her Instagram stories, the Versace ambassador sizzled as she highlighted her killer silhouette, but it was caption game strong, too.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in undies selfie

The selfie showed Amelia indoors and gazing downwards as she posed in poor lighting.

The model was all abs as she wore a white “I [heart] NY” t-shirt all knotted up, pairing her skimpy top with a high-waisted and sporty pair of underwear briefs from fashion giant Calvin Klein.

“Identity crisis saga continues…” appeared at the top of the image, with Hamlin adding: “Am I a brunette or a blonde now who knows. Very confused.”

Amelia was likely referring to her recent icy-blonde look, one shared in selfies over the weekend. They also saw the sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin with bleached eyebrows, a trend championed by model Kendall Jenner this year.

Amelia Hamlin takes an underwear selfie. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia continues to make headlines as she lands more gigs. 2022 sees her fronting Italian designer Versace alongside sister Delilah. She’s also the new face of sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C. Speaking to W Magazine of her modeling aspirations, she stated:

“I saw my first runway show when I was I think like 12. I was with my mom in New York for fashion week, and I remember watching my first show, and I started to cry. I had no idea why I cried, it was so weird for me. I figured out I cried, because it was so beautiful and elegant, and I was passionate about something for the first time ever.”

Amelia added: “Ever since then, my mom would tell me, ‘don’t worry someday that will be you.’ Of course I never actually thought that would be the case.”

Nobody’s forgotten Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick

Amelia has also made celebrity circle headlines, largely for her short-lived romance with Scott Disick, 38. The couple was criticized for their age gap, with Disick largely taking the bulk of incoming hate. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian is known for dating younger models, including Sofia Richie.