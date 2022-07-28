Amelia Hamlin exposes chest in sheer dress without bra

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin didn’t hold back as she shared an Instagram photo dump this week.

The model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna posted for her 1.2 million followers yesterday, sharing a bold look to open her update and going braless in a sheer dress.

Sending out edgy vibes as she embraced feminine empowerment, the 21-year-old posed by gray drapes in a long-sleeved and earthy-toned dress that showed plenty of chest, also rocking futuristic dark shades as she flaunted her plump pout.

Also posted was a wall hanging showing modern art, a shot of Amelia partying after the Jacquemus Fashion Show this year, plus a reminder that Amelia was part of the celebrities rocking the bleached eyebrow trend of 2022.

Plenty of designer action was packed into the photo-heavy share, with one image showing the ex to Scott Disick in a miniskirt and white Chanel tank.

The eating disorder survivor also included her eats – it looks like Amelia is into artisan pizzas and sushi, plus the odd cocktail. “LIFEISGOOD,” a caption read.

Amelia Hamlin lands high-profile gigs in 2022

Proving you don’t need tens (or hundreds) of millions of followers to make it big, Amelia is building up her portfolio as she’s signed to an increasing number of impressive brands.

Earlier this year, Amelia and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin jointly fronted designer Versace. Amelia is also the face of Alexander Wang Swim and swimwear brand Tropic of C. Her gallery yesterday also shouted out her Jacquemus appearance this year. The designer is adored by the likes of Selena Gomez and Rihanna.

Amelia Hamlin knew this is what she wanted to do

Hamlin was still in her teens when W Magazine profiled her. Mentioning elder sister Delilah Belle, Amelia revealed:

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, all I knew was that my older sister was doing stuff and I wasn’t. I kind of just felt lost until I finally figured out that I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else in the whole world other than model,” adding: “I’ve learned how important it is to let your personality shine and always have manners and respect every single person on set. I’ve also learned how difficult it can be, and I’ve developed a very different kind of respect for supermodels.”

Hot off the press is that 59-year-old mom Lisa is also fronting Alexander Wang via the label’s bodywear collection.