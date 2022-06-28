Amelia Hamlin exposes chest in fully sheer beach look

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is rocking the fully sheer trend like a boss.

Posting to social media this week, the 21-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna classily showed her chest via a striped beach look, shouting out designer Jacquemus and hinting that she may have landed another brand deal.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in sheer beach dress

Posting for her one million+ followers, Amelia posed amid hilly sands. Standing square in front of the camera as she rocked the bleached eyebrow trend, the ex to Scott Disick flaunted her model figure in a white, blue, and brown striped dress coming fully sheer – the strappy number peeped a pair of black briefs, but it was braless up top as Amelia freed the nipple.

Amelia’s dress boasted choppy vertical and horizontal straps around her shoulders. It was also sheer enough to showcase her toned legs.

Writing “@jacquemus” in her caption, Amelia drove fans to swipe right for more shots showing her in the dress and clutching a blue bag from the designer fronted by 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Yes, the rear shot offered some thong action. Additional photos included a pizza held by someone wearing a Jacquemus sweater, plus models dancing amid the impressive dunes setting.

Hip designer Jacquemus is largely known for its deconstructed shirt dresses. The label is adored by stars, including singer Selena Gomez, model Hailey Bieber, and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

Amelia is definitely climbing the ranks in 2022. This year, she’s fronting Alexander Wang swim, Versace, plus eco-friendly swimwear brand Alo Yoga. She has also featured in designer Herve Leger’s collab promos with clothing retailer Forever 21.

Amelia Hamlin ‘lost’ her ‘sense of self’ in 2021

2021 was the year that media outlets burst at the seams as Amelia dated a man nearly twice her age – she is said to have been the one ending her brief romance with reality face Scott Disick.

“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically,” Amelia told fans just ahead of the New Year. “The year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!” she added.

Amelia is now single and living her best life.