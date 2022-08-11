Amelia Hamlin enjoys cigarette in red string bikini

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is showing off a red hot bikini look as she lounges outdoors and enjoys a cigarette.

The 21-year-old model and daughter of reality star Lisa Rinna continues to front a rising number of brands. Alongside being the face of Versace and Alexander Wang Swim, the brunette beauty is also the main face of sustainable swimwear line Tropic of C.

Tropic of C has just launched its TikTok page, and videos of Amelia are quickly filling the feed.

A recent post featured Amelia modeling summer designs from supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s brand. While ushering in a “red hot summer,” she modeled a two-piece in hues to match the phrase, with Tropic of C making the unusual choice to feature someone smoking in its promo.

The video showed Amelia outdoors and enjoying an ocean view balcony in a downtown location. Showing off her sizzling abs and model physique, she sat at a sun trap table while soaking up the sun, going itty-bitty in her fiery swimwear and adding glam shades.

Puffing away, Amelia afforded a carefree vibe with the video shot in selfie mode. Amelia was seen placing her smartphone on the table in the footage.

In a caption, Tropic of C wrote: “It’s a mood. @ameliagray in our red hot summer set from our collab with alo. #sustainableswim #ecofriendly #fyp #foryou.”

Fans may have spotted that the bikini came from TofC’s 2022 collab with activewear brand Alo Yoga. In a smart business move, 33-year-old Candice has capitalized on her existing ambassador status for Alo by forging stronger ties with the company, also fronted by model Kendall Jenner.

Amelia Hamlin spotted smoking on the beach

This isn’t the first cigarette Amelia has been seen smoking in public. Earlier this year, she made headlines for a social media snap showing her smoking. While Hollywood comes increasingly “clean” with its vegan living and dietary cleanses, it still has its smokers. Model Bella Hadid and actress Sophie Turner have both been spotted puffing away. Meanwhile, actress Jennifer Aniston and model Gisele Bundchen are part of the crowd who’ve quit.

Amelia made 2021 headlines for a high-profile relationship with reality face Scott Disick. She’s stuck as an “it” girl ever since.

Amelia Hamlin lands new Yeezy Gap campaign

In 2022, Amelia walked the runway for hip label Jacquemus, fresh from representing a collab that everyone’s talking about.

Just this week, the star posted an edgy and futuristic leather bodysuit look complete with Robocop shades to shout out rapper Kanye West’s YZYGAP campaign. Mom Lisa is also involved in the Ye hitmaker’s collab.