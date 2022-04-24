Amelia Hamlin drops it low in bikini

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is dropping it low while in a tiny bikini for some weekend Instagram action. The 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna stripped down to swimwear on Saturday, posting to her Stories and reminding fans of her killer figure.

Amelia, fresh from walking the runway for Alexander Wang, was clearly taking some time off from the day job, although the Insta action with her never stops.

Amelia Hamlin wows in weekend bikini

Thrilling her 1.2 million followers, Amelia shared a shot of herself crouching down by a wall and outdoors. Showing off her model body amid greenery, the ex to Scott Disick wore a barely-there and yellow string bikini with a halter finish, also pairing her skimpy swimwear with a minuscule silk pink sarong.

Amelia went glam in shades as she delivered a bit of a poker face, also wearing her long dark locks down and unfussy, plus some low-key wrist bangles and beads. She offered no geo-tag or context, but she did finish her gallery with a repost from her headline-making Alexander Wang appearance.

Amelia has been making fashion headlines galore in 2022, this as she also fronts luxury designer Versace with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Hamlin has also been showing fans the designers she personally adores: in April, it’s been Kardashian-approved Rick Owens.

Amelia Hamlin’s career, impressive celeb following

Amelia is carving out her own career, one that definitely got a head start by virtue of Bravo star mom Lisa. Speaking to Bustle about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Amelia gushed over Lisa, saying: “My mom and I are really open with each other. When I was younger, I was scared to share things with her. Now I’m an open book. She literally knows more about my life than my sister does.”

“But I’m also her baby, and right now we’re having a little bit of a divide on that. It’s hard as a mom to let your kid go and grow up. I can only imagine how that must feel for her. But at the same time, I’ve got to spread my wings and fly, and she doesn’t really want that,” she added.

Amelia’s Instagram following shot up amid her 2021 romance with Scott Disick. Celebrities following her include model Kaia Gerber, actress Bella Thorne, socialite Paris Hilton, plus singer Noah Cyrus.