Amelia Hamlin chows down on quesadilla in bikini

Amelia Hamlin has stripped down to a tiny string bikini to show off her massive appetite. The 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna was clearly up for a Tex-Mex treat in her latest Instagram story, also seemingly up for showcasing some swimwear.

Amelia made headlines in her late teens for opening up about her anorexia. Now, she’s reminding the world that recovery is good.

Amelia Hamlin snacks in bikini

The ex to Scott Disick, fresh from marching the runway for Alexander Wang this month, posted in video mode and on an outdoor terrace.

The footage, definitely showing off the model’s killer figure, showed her close up, wet-haired, and in dark shades as she flaunted her trim frame in a red halterneck bikini.

Amelia made sure her golden tan got its moment, but the focus was all on the hot snack as she chowed down on a quesadilla while peeking at her luxurious surroundings. Holding the quesadilla to her mouth, the new Versace ambassador told fans to “please enjoy this tender moment between myself and a quesadilla.”

Food hasn’t always been an easy subject for Amelia.

Amelia Hamlin snacking in a bikini. Pic credit:@ameliagray/Instagram

In 2019, Amelia spoke to Glamour candidly, detailing her anorexia and her recovery journey, also mentioning a bikini snap that had caused concern as fans noticed her plummeting weight.

Amelia Hamlin opens up on anorexia recovery

“The photo of me in the white bikini that I chose to accompany the post has become my infamous anorexia photo. When I’d taken it a year earlier, I remember I wasn’t allowed to post it,” she said. “My mom knew I looked unhealthy and she didn’t want me to open myself up to a flood of public shaming from the internet. I think that’s ultimately why I used that photo—it was taken at one of my worst moments, and it showed just how far I’d come.”

Noting a diagnosis of both anorexia nervosa and Hashimoto’s disease, the star added: “Dealing with this was a lot. I was already tremendously insecure, so to have people saying, “Oh, she gained weight! She gained weight!” was really hard. I know I gained weight. I was terrified of gaining weight. I felt like, Geez, thanks for pointing it out and making it worse.”

Amelia then noted the immense support she’d received from the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she did admit not being able to watch scenes from when she was “really struggling.”