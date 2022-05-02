Amelia Hamlin arches back in stringy bikini

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliahamlin/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is back in her bikini – the swimwear action was strong this past week for the 20-year-old model. The daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna was featured on her mother’s social media ahead of the weekend in a big bikini showoff as swimwear brand Tropic of C was name-dropped.

Amelia, 20, stunned as she posed in ocean waters, and the photos more than showed off her killer figure.

Amelia Hamlin wows in bikini shots

One photo showed the ex to Scott Disick thigh-deep in waters backed by blue skies.

Bronzing herself and flaunting her model figure, the L.A.-based star wowed in a tiny string bikini in patterned crochet brown and tan, with the minimal finish offering a maximum flesh flash.

Amelia posed face to the sun and smiled in shades, arching her back slightly as she highlighted her abs and cleavage, plus her toned legs.

A caption name-dropped the new Versace ambassador, reading: “@ameliagray basking in style in our new praia top in solstice stripe. available now. tap to shop.”

In a separate photo showing Hamlin in a different swimwear look, the brand shouted her out, saying she was “in the latest addition to our hand crafted crochet set, tap the pic to shop our new praia top in solstice stripe. available now.” Amelia’s biggest gig so far is her Versace one – she’s joined by sister Deilah Belle Hamlin for a sisters’ shot, this as the Italian label chooses a string of famous sisters to front its 2022 campaign.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Delilah and Amelia have both jointly opened up on life during the pandemic.

“Life’s too short. I feel like travel and just [spending] time with family [is on my bucket list],” Amelia said, per ET. “And stay grounded. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about that.” Meanwhile, sibling Delilah stated:

“I think that what I’ve learned through this whole COVID experience, it’s not really about the certain goals I have. I think my biggest goal, like the bigger picture, is really to set my mind and work hard to my best ability, and I think that’s my work goal for now.”

Amelia Hamlin is done with Scott Disick

Amelia made major headlines in 2021 for dating Talentless founder and reality star Scott Disick, best known for his on-off years with new Hulu star Kourtney Kardashian.

Eyebrows were raised over the age difference, with Scott being 38; however, the two have now gone their separate ways.