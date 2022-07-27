Amelia Hamlin arches back in string bikini sunbathe

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is stunning as she flaunts her model body in a skimpy bikini and soaks up the sun.

The 21-year-old daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna continues to make headlines as her profile shoots up – while 2021 saw her largely in the news for dating 39-year-old Hulu star Scott Disick, Amelia is now a talking point in her own right and definitely racking up the modeling gigs.

Earlier this week, Amelia was featured on the Tropic of C Instagram – alongside fronting two luxury designers, Amelia is also the face of model Candice Swanepoel‘s sustainable swimwear line.

Tropic of C updated its stories with a series of photos, and one showed Amelia arching her back while in a minuscule two-piece.

Posing from beach sands and on a blue towel, Amelia threw back her head as she modeled a revealing and checkered bikini in yellow and brown.

Showing off her rock-hard and curvy hips, plus her toned legs, the Versace ambassador exuded glam as she sizzled under beating rays, also drawing attention to her waistline as the bikini boasted criss-cross stomach ties. Amelia added in earrings and a bracelet, alongside rocking a cute pink manicure.

Amelia Hamlin poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Tropic of C now boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers – the brand is touted as being a “lifestyle” one “crafted with love and respect for the planet,” per its Instagram bio. Running the whole thing is 33-year-old South African beauty Candice, who has been busy expanding the label with a new collab – Tropic of C has joined forces with activewear brand Alo Yoga.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in skimpy bikini look as she goes high-waisted

Earlier this year, Tropic of C shared a classy swimwear look as Amelia once again posed from the beach. The model flaunted her phenomenal figure in a tight and classic black bikini, with a caption reading:

“Shop our NEW venus set featuring our NEW high-waisted bottom with medium back coverage in our sustainable compression fabric. must have! tap here to shop venus top in black + venus bottom in black.”

Amelia Hamlin gushes over mom Lisa Rinna

Alongside fronting Tropic of C and Versace, Amelia is also the face of Alexander Wang Swim.

This month, the Taiwanese-American designer unveiled 59-year-old Lisa, Amelia’s mom, as fronting its new bodywear campaign.

In 2021, and while speaking to Bustle, Amelia revealed:

“She’s created this persona that has been locked away her whole life. She’s very unapologetically herself, which is also a huge lesson that she’s taught me. Her differences are what make her a fan favorite on the show, so it’s cool to see that.”

Amelia boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers.