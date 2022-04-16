Amelia Hamlin arches back in plunging crop top

Amelia Hamlin posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Amelia Hamlin is stunning while arching her back in a plunging crop top, and she’s charging for the privilege. Last week, the 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna joined her mother in promoting a new clothing collab on Instagram, and the photos are turning heads.

Posting for her 1.2 million followers, the ex to Scott Disick shared two shots to shout out Forever 21 joining forces with Herve Leger, and it was abs and cleavage out as she went edgy in a black look.

Amelia Hamlin stuns in revealing look

The photos opened with Amelia shot indoors and posing by a wall and gold rail. The brunette flaunted her bombshell body in a sleeveless and low-cut crop top, taking on a bralette feel also pairing it with a matching and midi-length skirt.

Highlighting her sculpted arms and shoulders and definitely showing off her curves, Amelia further donned statement shades as she rocked a manicure and a glossy lip.

A swipe right showed the rising star on a staircase as she modeled the outfit full-length, here arching her back for a dramatic finish and also showing off a low-heeled pair of black pumps.

“Gangs all here ✔️#hervelegerxf21 @forever21 @herveleger #ad,” the caption read.

Amelia’s Instagram is now crawling with designer brands, as she lands one gig after another. Together with sister Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia is now fronting Italian designer Versace. She’s also been shouting out Kardashian-adored designer Rick Owens and American designer Michael Kors.

Amelia Hamlin opens up on mom Lisa Rinna

Amelia has, herself, opened up on her bond with former Melrose Place star mom Lisa. Speaking to Bustle, she admitted that the relationship wasn’t always easy, but that things have definitely improved.

“My mom and I are really open with each other,” she said. “When I was younger, I was scared to share things with her. Now I’m an open book. She literally knows more about my life than my sister does. But I’m also her baby, and right now we’re having a little bit of a divide on that. It’s hard as a mom to let your kid go and grow up. I can only imagine how that must feel for her.”

Amelia’s profile shot up over the pandemic as she entered into a relationship with Talentless founder and ex to Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick. Amelia is said to have been the one dumping the dad of three.