Amelia Hamlin all bubbles for bikini foam party

Amelia Hamlin close up. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Hamlin is getting paid to party with her bath foam – just one of the perks of modeling for Alexander Wang’s swimwear collection. The 20-year-old model is the new face of the Taiwanese-American designer’s swim line, and it looks like she’s been having fun with the shoots.

A new photo is showing the daughter to Lisa Rinna in a tight bikini from a tub, and it’s a “party of one” vibe.

Amelia Hamlin goes edgy in new swim promo

The photo showed Amelia sending out a washed-out stare complete with bleached eyebrows. Posing from an ordinary and white-tiled bathroom, the ex to Scott Disick posed nearly waist-deep in masses of bubbly white foam, also popping against it all in a bright yellow and neon bikini.

The strappy and bralette-style two-piece flaunted Amelia’s slender hips and toned abs as she posed clutching a matching neon bag – the whole thing was very futuristic, with Amelia definitely not styled for a bombshell finish.

Amelia wore her dark locks wet and slicked back, plus a red lip.

A caption read: “Foam party of one.-swimwear now available online at #alexanderwang.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexanderwang (@alexanderwangny) This isn’t the first AW swimwear promo featuring Amelia. Earlier this month, the model made headlines for a very eye-catching underwater boxing session as she punched it all out from a swimming pool and modeled a tight pink bikini and heels. Alexander Wang, known for its celebrity Wang Gang, is adored by stars including mogul Kylie Jenner and model Sofia Richie.

Amelia Hamlin lists her favorite brands

Amelia, also the face of Versace and Tropic of C Swimwear, has name-dropped her favorite labels. Unsurprisingly, there are a fair few high-end ones.

“I love RE/DONE for streetwear, and I absolutely love a good vintage jean jacket. My absolute favorite piece in my closet is my Alpha NASA bomber jacket. Some of my favorite high fashion brands are for Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga. I get it from my momma. She and I have such similar taste!” she told W Magazine as she name-dropped mom Lisa. Speaking of her dream modeling gigs, the brunette beauty added: “I’ve always loved the shows of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang and Moschino.”

Hamlin even joked: “Ugh, I feel like I’m cheating on everyone. I love everything about it! There are too many things I want to do to narrow it down so early in my career.” At the time of the 2017 interview, Amelia was still in her teens.