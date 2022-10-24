Amelia looks stunning in her latest photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Amelia Gray Hamlin proved yet again that she’s got what it takes to make it big in the fashion world.

The 21-year-old looked amazing this week when she shared some images from her latest photoshoot with her fans.

Among the designs, which Roberta Einer created, Amelia showed off her toned figure while wearing a long, green, cut-out skirt.

She paired the crocheted garment — which also had a faux flower in the same hue sewn onto it — with a pink-toned crop top.

Drawing on skinny, 90s-style eyebrows, Amelia wore a black wig that reached below her back for the photos.

In another image, Amelia looked brilliant in crocheted black trousers and a strappy bralette top, which crisscrossed across her midriff.

Amelia Gray poses with fellow model Adhel Bol

The model, who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her actor husband Harry Hamlin, carried a brown bag and added the same floral embellishments to her ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A white skirt and crop top co-ord were also featured in the carousel of snaps, giving Amelia an ethereal feel as she posed in the stunning garment.

She then stood with fellow model Adhel Bol for a photo, with both women looking beautiful in their contrasting knit outfits.

Carrying a pink purse, South Sudanese model Adhel stared down at the camera, while Amelia looked at her friend.

“The other day in london… with my sweeeet @adhel_bol,” Amelia told her 1.3 million Instagram followers, adding crossed finger, lollipop, bubble, and alien emojis to the caption.

Amelia Gray shares her Paris Fashion Week memories

Earlier this month, Amelia shared some of her favorite memories after appearing at Paris Fashion Week.

The star was a sensation as she held her own next to seasoned models, including Irina Shayk and Georgia May Jagger, and walked for the likes of Vivienne Westwood.

At the Yeezy Season 9 show, Amelia graced the catwalk alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and looked incredible when she trudged through the infamous mud runway for Balenciaga — a show which also featured Bella Hadid.

Posting the pictures with her Instagram followers, Amelia captioned the snaps, “That was so fun. I love you,” along with a string of emojis.

One video even hilariously showed her practicing by walking through dirt before the messy show, while another picture showed the bottom of her gorgeous pink feathered gown and matching heels completely ruined after marching through the sludge.