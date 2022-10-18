Amelia Gray looked amazing in the new pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Amelia Gray Hamlin looked incredible this week in new pictures from her recent modeling work.

The 21-year-old star looked incredible as she posed for the series of photos taken by photographer Amber Asaly.

In the snaps, Amelia — who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her actor husband Harry Hamlin — shone in a series of outfits. In one, the model wore a khaki miniskirt and textured bralette. She also added unusual white heels with a swirled pattern and wore her hair in a sleek black bob.

Leaving her hair the same, Amelia later posed with a power drill in and appeared to kick the camera in heeled work boots.

She looked winter ready as she wore a puffa jacket style crop and skirt and styled it with a huge jeweled bracelet as she smoked a cigarette.

In another look, Amelia changed up her dark hair and donned a flowing blonde wig with grown-out bangs, adding a pair of huge hoop earrings for extra sass.

Wearing red cargo pants, she looked stunning in a string halter top that was dripping with jewels.

Amelia Gray storms Paris Fashion Week

In another post, Amelia proudly shared her feelings about her time at Paris Fashion Week.

The budding model was the one to watch in the French capital earlier this month, as she starred on the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Balenciaga.

For the fashion house’s unusual catwalk — which saw the models walk through mud as they paraded around Parc des Exposition de Villepinte — Amelia was transformed as she had fake piercings put in her eyebrows and nose.

In pictures shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, she gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes, including a photo of her dirty feet from the show!

“That was so fun … I love you,” Ameli wrote in the caption, adding a string of fun emojis.

Amelia Gray walks the Yeezy show

Amelia also appeared at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 9 show during her time in France.

And bizarrely, the rapper, 45, had his models wear bald caps as they appeared on the runway.

Amelia was unrecognizable as she walked alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell, who appeared to refuse to adopt the look, and instead wore a black cap.

Kanye set tongues wagging at the show when his former flame Irina Shayk, who he was rumored to have been dating in June this year, showed up to support him. The star — who shares four children with reality royalty Kim Kardashian — is now said to be in a relationship with Candice Swanepoel.