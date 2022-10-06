Amelia Gray smokes in mismatched miniskirt for ‘most perfect night’

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Amelia Gray Hamlin wowed this week as she posed in a tiny pink floral miniskirt during Paris Fashion Week.

During an evening with Perfect magazine, the 21-year-old model showed off her long legs in the garment, which she clashed with a pink checked t-shirt.

Wearing knee-high white socks, Amelia — who is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin — showcased her bleached eyebrows while smoking a cigarette.

“The most PERFECT night,” she told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The event was held alongside the Miu Miu dinner, and the publication awarded the fashion house’s head designer Miuccia Prada with The Perfect Lifetime Achievement award.

Also in attendance were socialite and actress Poppy Delevingne, British singer-songwriter Griff and model Bella Hadid, 25, who presented fellow model Kristen McMenamy with The Perfect Self Expression accolade.

Amelia’s new piercings?

Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week, Amelia turned heads when she adopted a punk look for the Balenciaga SS23 show.

For the runway — which was set in a ‘mud grave’, and contained a muddy runway along with a thick mud on the walls at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte — the social media star was transformed as she wore a long sequined gown with pretend facial piercings.

Gushing about the experience to her Instagram followers, Amelia swooned, “I balled my eyes out during this whole process. I’m so confused. I’m so grateful. I’m so in shock.”

She added, “I found out that I got this show at the exact moment that I was begging to sit front row to watch the beauty. I don’t know how I got here, but I do know that I’m really, really grateful.”

Stars such as Anna Wintour, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian turned out to see Amelia, as well as Kanye West and Bella, navigate the sludge-covered surroundings.

Amelia walks the runway with the experts

During her busy week, Amelia also walked for fashion house Vivienne Westwood.

The Paris Fashion Week newbie strutted alongside huge names in the modeling world, including Bella, Georgia May Jagger, and Irina Shayk.

Additionally, Amelia made an appearance at the Yeezy show — where fans struggled to spot her once more due to her unusual appearance.

The model donned a bald cap to walk the runway for the brand, which is owned by rapper Ye.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also walked in the show but seemingly refused to wear the headpiece, going for a black baseball cap instead.