Amelia Gray shows off incredible abs in denim tube top

Amelia Gray Hamlin posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off her incredible figure on social media as she shared photos from her latest runway show.

The model and daughter of Actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna rocked a double denim ensemble as she walked in the Spring/Summer 2023 show for fashion brand Diesel.

She wore a pair of mid-rise jeans with fading and a crop top made with denim trim, which focused on the model’s physique and toned abs.

The denim top featured a large silver brooch with the brand’s logo, adding sparkle to the edgy look.

Amelia walked the runway looking very high fashion, with her dark hair sporting a wet look style, bleached eyebrows, and little to no makeup.

In a video also posted with the photo, we see her strutting her way across the room, underneath some large sculptures which appear to be of human figures.

In another photo posted to Instagram, she wears blue jeans and a simple white t-shirt and offers us another view of her amazing ab muscles.

The photo set received numerous likes and comments after it was posted, with her famous mother Lisa even leaving a comment containing several fire emojis.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

The star’s older sister and fellow model Delilah also left a message of support, saying, “Ahhhhhh!!!!!! ❤️ so proud of you”

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia walks NYC in a tiny black bikini

When she’s not wowing an audience in a fashion show, the model often uses the NYC streets as her runway.

She was recently seen delighting onlookers as she strutted her way through the streets of New York dressed in a skimpy black bikini.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Sharing the look to her Instagram Stories, which disappear after 24 hours, she is seen in a bikini, a black cap, and a matching letterman jacket.

Amelia Gray Hamlin loves living in NYC

Originally from California, Amelia has grown to love living in The Big Apple.

She regularly expresses her love for the city in her Instagram captions and in some of her clothing.

She moved to New York towards the end of 2021 and, a short time later, considered it a true home, as she wrote on Instagram that she would never be leaving.

Reflecting on the year, she noted, “The year that i went to new york and never left.”

She also said it was “the year of the bleached brow,” which she seems to still enjoy, as she is still rocking the look almost nine months later.