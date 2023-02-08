Amelia Gray showed that she got it from her mama with an exhibitionist shot shared on social media.

Just like Lisa Rinna has a tendency to dance in bikinis, her daughter doesn’t mind showing skin in the morning.

At least that was the case in a recent Instagram Story post shared with her 1.4 million followers earlier in the week.

The daughter of Harry Hamlin went into selfie mode, appearing fierce and fabulous as she gazed at her reflection.

Amelia crossed one arm over her chest, holding her phone in the other as she pouted her lips and looked toward the ceiling. Her dark tresses appeared wet, perhaps from the shower, for the naturally stunning shot.

The successful model saw a resurgence in popularity after bleaching her eyebrows blonde. Amelia has since moved on to a thin eyebrow look and a darker aesthetic, both of which were visible in her recent share.

Amelia wrote in text over the post, “Mornin glory,” perhaps a reference to her state of mind.

Amelia Gray Hamlin takes a morning selfie. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin joins Finishing Touch Flawless

Amelia Hamlin signed on to be the face of Finishing Touch Flawless.

The Finishing Touch Flawless brand has hair-removal solutions with discrete options, like the Facial Hair Remover, retailing for $19.99. Another product that Amelia might find useful is the Brows tool, which also retails for $19.99 and precisely shapes the eyebrows.

The model expressed excitement over serving as the face of Finishing Touch Flawless.

She said in a press release, “I love hair and skincare products that are beautifully packaged, easy to use, and super effective.”

Amelia continued, “Finishing Touch Flawless devices are all of these and more—Dermatologist Approved and hypoallergenic. I am so excited to be part of the Flawless girl-club and to share the products with my friends and followers!”

Hair removal devices aren’t the only thing Amelia has represented.

Amelia Gray Hamlin promotes Hugo Boss

A recent Hugo Boss campaign saw everyone from Bella Thorne to Paris Hilton striking poses for the popular designer. Another familiar face who has represented Hugo Boss is Amelia.

The premise of the campaign was about personal empowerment and confidence, two things Amelia has regularly shown with her modeling. Therefore, she was a natural fit for the campaign.

Amelia struck a few poses from the backseat of a luxury vehicle wearing head-to-toe denim. Amelia’s hair was slicked back in a bun with her baby hairs laid as she worked her angles in the car.

The model looked incredible, sharing the Hugo Boss pictures on Instagram and expressing gratitude to the brand.

Amelia has shown versatility as a model, and it seems there is nothing she can’t do.