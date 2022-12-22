Amelia Gray rocks a belly-baring crop top and camo pants for coffee run

Amelia Gray posted an end-of-year roundup selfie in December 2021. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray, appeared in good spirits as she stepped out on a coffee run in Bel Air this week.

The model wore a black tank top with flames printed on the hem and low-waisted camouflage print sweatpants that showed off her toned abs.

She wore blue sneakers with her off-duty look and had the waistband of her Calvin Klein x Palace collaboration underwear above her joggers.

The 21-year-old, who is the ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick, wore a pair of black wraparound shades and left her long dark hair flowing but not styled.

She wore an armful of colorful beaded bracelets and carried her coffee in one hand, phone in the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amelia has recently been gaining traction as a model, appearing at numerous fashion week shows and proving herself as one to watch in the industry.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin on a coffee run in Bel Air. Pic credit: PrimePix / BACKGRID

Amelia Gray walks in Jacquemus fashion show

One of the major fashion brands that have chosen to support Amelia during her budding model career is the French giant, Jacquemus. Earlier this month, she walked in their off-schedule show named “Le Raphia.”

After the show, Amelia shared a carousel of images with her 1.3 million followers showing footage from the catwalk and some behind-the-scenes shots.

In the show, we see Amelia wearing a giant raffia hat, an item that Jacquemus is well known for sending down its runways. She also posed wearing the hat backstage, crouching down and looking tiny against the massive brim.

Amelia shared her excitement of being asked to walk in the show in the caption to go along with the photos. She wrote, “LE RAPHIA” @jacquemus merci merci merci 🫠🤞🏼 little me is really freakin out… last time I was watchin this show… now I’m walkin !?? & I got me a biggg hat. I guess dreams rly do come true. Thank you 4 ur beautiful energy n light. There is nobody like you! @jacquemus.”

Amelia Gray poses for Alexander Wang Bodywear

Another major designer that Amelia has been working with is Alexander Wang New York. She recently shared images on her Instagram Story that showed her modeling for their latest Bodywear collection.

She posted a photo from the shoot where she appeared to straddle a giant candy cane while wearing a pastel pink long-sleeve top, briefs, and a pair of pink satin feather-trimmed boots from the new Resort 23 collection.

In an aesthetic twist from her cute pink look, Alexander Wang also shared a photo of Amelia wearing a black Bodywear set while sporting a full face of gothic makeup.

Amelia’s mom Lisa Rinna has also appeared in the Wang Bodywear campaign.