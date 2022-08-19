Amelia Gray reveals amazing abs in unbuttoned shirt and underwear

Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals her incredible abs in an unbuttoned shirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Amelia Gray Hamlin is showing off her incredible model’s physique for her social media following while channeling some baseball vibes.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared a pouty picture to her Instagram Stories last night as she posed against a white door.

She lifted her arms over her head and grabbed onto the door and gave a steely gaze to the camera, driving home the point that she is royalty with a tiara on her head.

Her dark locks framed her face but the rest of the photo was a lot of white as she only wore an unbuttoned New York baseball shirt, white underwear, and white high socks.

While it’s unclear if she knows anything about baseball or how the Yankees are doing this year, she still knows how to make any outfit look great on her trim physique.

She left no caption on the photo, simply letting the tasteful image speak for her as she touts her New York pride.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray fell in love with New York in 2021

Amelia told her Instagram followers at the end of 2021 that she “went to New York and never left,” a simple but revealing statement that she is in love with the big city.

Bravo TV confirms that Amelia relocated from California to New York toward the end of the year and shared details about her luxurious apartment after she settled in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She expressed her love for New York earlier in November as well, with a simple “I [heart] NY” post featuring pictures of herself enjoying the city and some delicious food there as well.

Although New York is all the way across the country from her home in Los Angeles, Amelia’s parents are proud of her and her success in fame.

Harry Hamlin reveals he is proud of his daughters

Actor Harry Hamlin is very supportive of his wife Lisa and their daughters Amelia and Delilah, though he seems to stay out of the spotlight a bit more.

He revealed to Page Six that he is “very proud” of the way his daughters handle fame and the attention it brings to them, adding that they have “done an extraordinary job of keeping it together.”

“They’ve dealt with the things that all kids have dealt with. Especially in this day and age, when you’ve got the cellphone, the internet, social media, and all eyes on you.”

All eyes are on Amelia indeed as she fronts fashion label Alexander Wang and keeps strutting the runways like a pro.