Amelia Gray Hamlin struts braless in a plunging top for runway walk

Amelia Gray is stunning on the catwalk in an all-black braless ensemble. Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin had her modeling dreams come true in her late teens when she was signed to an agency and ever since has been strutting the runways like a pro.

Amelia models through The Lions management agency now, always having the support of her sister Delilah and famous parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

The agency seems thrilled with Amelia’s work as they promote her often; though that is their job, they make it a point to make her shine.

Recently, The Lions took to their TikTok account to show her strutting down the runway in an all-black Alexander Wang ensemble.

The black top was rather open, with thin straps behind her neck and a plunging v-neck that didn’t close until it hit her belt.

They set the background music to Beyonce’s song Cozy, carefully choosing one line to play over the short clip: “Might I suggest you don’t f**k with my sis/’Cause she comfortable.”

See Amelia Gray Hamlin model braless black ensemble on runway

The stylish and revealing outfit was completed with loose, knee-length black pants and matching stiletto-heeled black boots that went up to the hem of the pants.

Her look was completed with slicked-back hair and dramatic black eye makeup, as well as some large gold hoop earrings.

Amelia commented on the video herself, writing, “omg i love you so much,” to her agency.

Pic credit: @thelionsmgmt/TikTok

Amelia Gray opens up on Lisa Rinna, family, and losing herself

Amelia’s famous mom Lisa Rinna gave some important advice to her daughters as they began their own careers in the spotlight.

One thing Delilah and Amelia revealed was Lisa’s response to critics and haters that they’ll have to deal with.

“She’ll be like, ‘Just F the haters,'” they both shared to ET last year. Amelia added, “It’s kinda just part of it. You can’t even really say anything about it.”

Along with taking Lisa’s important advice, Amelia spent some time evaluating her priorities and finding herself again in 2021.

“Life’s too short. I feel like travel and just [spending] time with family [is on my bucket list]. And stay grounded. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about that,” Amelia shared.

At the end of 2021, Amelia shared a photo dump on her Instagram account and expressed some of her feelings regarding the past year.

Admitting that she “completely lost my sense of self” that year, she made the most of it regardless.

She told her followers, “2021 … the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!”