Amelia Gray Hamlin stuns for the brand Jacquemus. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Amelia Gray Hamlin has hit a major milestone in her career and couldn’t wait to show her fans. The daughter of Bravo star, Lisa Rinna, got a chance to grace the stage for the luxury brand, Jacquemus.

Amelia wore a white long-line jacket that featured long sleeves and a single attachment at the bust. The model went for a braless look under her jacket to show off her toned abs.

The model finished the look with white high heels to add to her tall frame.

She paired the top with red polka-dot capri pants that fit the model perfectly.

Her accessories were the star of the show with a basket purse, large flower earrings, and an even bigger sun hat.

The ex of Scott Disick stated on Instagram that she was freaking out about being in the show, especially since once upon a time, she was just watching them from the audience.

Amelia posted multiple behind-the-scenes photos, showing her getting ready for the runway as well as closeups of her large sun hat.

Amelia Gray Hamlin is the brand ambassador for Finishing Touch Flawless Brand

If fans were ever curious about how Amelia keeps up with her stunning complexion, Finishing Touch Flawless might be the answer to their question.

The top model was announced to be a social media ambassador for the company in a December press release. Amelia was said to have done exclusive content for the brand, showcasing exactly how she uses the products.

Amelia released a statement saying, “I love hair and skincare products that are beautifully packaged, easy to use, and super effective. Finishing Touch Flawless devices are all of these and more—Dermatologist Approved and hypoallergenic.”

She explained that she was excited to join the brand and share her products with her friends and followers. Amelia joined the ranks of other brand ambassadors including Emma Roberts, Priya Sidhu, and more.

Amelia Gray Hamlin gets a good stretch in her Reebok shoes

When she is not busy working, the model makes sure she gets a stretch in whenever she gets the chance. Amelia snapped a photo of herself in her edgy outfit from Maison Margiela stretching on the stairs, showing she looks fantastic no matter what she does.

Amelia wore a black crop top that had long striped sleeves attached to her top.

She paired it with a long high waist maxi skirt, that made her Reebok sneakers pop. The shoes were white and blue and paired with her outfit perfectly.

To accessorize the look, she kept it simple wearing silver sunglasses and black socks.