Amelia Gray Hamlin sizzled on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Amelia Gray Hamlin put the F in fierce yesterday while working her magic on the red carpet for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Premiere at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles.

Between her striking face, sculpted physique, and bold wardrobe choice, it’s almost impossible to decide what to talk about first!

Let’s start with the 21-year-old California girl’s ensemble, which featured flowy black bottoms and a zipped crop top showing off her toned tummy.

She accessorized the daring look with a classic pearl necklace embellished with an oversized “A” pendant.

Amelia wore her dark locks straight as a pin with a sleek center part, making way for her chiseled cheekbones and signature brows to shine.

Of course, attitude is everything, and Amelia had plenty of it for this occasion. She held her hands in her pockets and sent an intense, smoldering gaze straight through the camera lens.

Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Amelia Gray Hamlin sizzled with no eyebrows for Interview Magazine

Amelia bravely ditched her pencil-thin eyebrows for Interview Magazine’s winter 2022 feature.

The stunning young celebrity was lying on her back in a strapless red number with, you guessed it, not an eyebrow in sight.

She added a touch of gloss to highlight her full pout and kept the rest of her makeup equally effervescent.

She thanked the editor, photographer, and her glam team in the caption, adding, “That one time I shaved my eyebrows…”

Amelia Gray Hamlin unveiled abs to promote Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Deadstock

In a truly unforgettable collaboration, Amelia modeled a pair of high-top sneakers in what appeared to be an apartment hallway to promote the Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Deadstock.

The influential model of the moment rocked a black and white striped crop top with a fluid black skirt, leaving just enough room in between to show off her sculpted abs.

Amelia is known for her over-the-top styling picks, and this Reebok photo shoot fits right in with her aesthetic.

Not to mention, sales of the newly-released designer shoes are sure to be through the roof!

She captioned the laid-back share, “Pump it @maisonmargiela @reebok @sun.ny.sideup TZ pump Deadstock.”

As the daughter of Hollywood stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Amelia’s certainly no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s clearly paved her own way in the modeling world.

Still, despite all the success, she remains humbly aware of her privileged upbringing.

During a recent interview with W magazine, she said, “The way I grew up was an asset. I can’t sit here and deny that. No situation is solely positive or negative, but I do know that I’m really lucky.”