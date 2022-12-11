Amelia Gray Hamlin is ‘giving Spider-Man’ in fully sheer red bodysuit and heels

Amelia Gray Hamlin was serving up a superhero look in a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Top model Amelia Gray Hamlin left little to the imagination in her latest photoshoot look, wearing an entirely sheer red catsuit.

In a video shared by Interview magazine, the 21-year-old was seen in exclusive behind-the-scenes footage as the photographer captured Amelia in action.

She stretched and contorted her body into various positions against a white studio backdrop in an attempt to get the perfect shot.

Amelia wore a red Thom Browne catsuit constructed of sheer ruched red material decorated with horizontal sections and a frilly collar at the neck.

The garment covered Amelia from top to toe while also showcasing her figure due to the see-through fabric.

The daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna paired the catsuit with a contrasting pair of electric blue heels and a pair of black underwear bottoms.

Amelia noted the uncanny resemblance to one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, quipping, “It’s giving Spiderman.”

Someone out of shot remarked in response, “It’s giving Janice Dickinson.”

She swept her long brunette locks to one side of her head as she moved around, posing. She wore minimal makeup for the edgy shoot, even rocking a shaved eyebrow look.

The TikTok post was captioned by the Interview magazine account, “#AmeliaGray eating up all this fresh off the runway FASHION, honey! #InterviewMagazine.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin in photoshoot for Interview magazine

Amelia recently shared images from the exclusive shoot for the magazine’s winter 2022 issue, where she remarked on the no-eyebrow look in her caption.

She modeled another red look for the feature, as seen on her carousel’s cover image.

The model was eyebrow-free as she wore a red velvet corset alongside a glossy lip and shimmering eyeshadow look.

She was pictured in a variety of outfits that the magazine described as “god-tier looks fresh off the Paris runways.”

Amelia captioned the series of pictures, “That one time I shaved my eyebrows… INTERVIEW MAGAZINE WINTER 2022.”

She thanked the magazine and tagged her glam team, writing, “thank you I love you.. pinch me 🫶🏻💘🤞🏼🫣🕊 @interviewmag.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin in all-denim for BOSS

Amelia has, without a doubt, earned her seat at the runway model’s table, completing show and photoshoots like a pro.

She’s become so popular that big-name brands are now asking her to endorse their products, and one of those brands is BOSS.

Amelia partnered with the fashion brand to promote an all-denim outfit to her 1.3 million followers.

She stepped out in a strapless denim maxi gown as she enjoyed an evening at a social event.

The model wore her hair slicked back in a tight bun, which removed her hair from her shoulders and accentuated her sculpted upper body.

She paired the maxi-dress with a pair of chunky white heels and black socks that were printed with the brand name.

Other famous fashion designers were spotted in Amelia’s comments praising her all-denim look.

Pic credit: @ameliagray/Instagram

Icons Marc Jacobs and Betsy Johnson both left the model love heart emojis to express their delight.

Amelia captioned the post, “Thank you @boss 4 making me feel like the most confident BOSS woman ever… in the most special archival piece.. #beyourownboss #ad.”