Amelia Gray Hamlin lit up with a radiant smile and in stunning fashion.

The actress was glammed up for her sister’s party, which celebrated the release of Nothing Lasts Forever.

Amelia’s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, has branched into the world of singing — and it’s an amazing start.

Delilah showed off her amazing vocals and talent, and it was definitely worth celebrating.

Amelia showed up ready to support her sister, and she looked like a work of art.

Her style was unforgettable, and overall she was ready for a memorable night.

Amelia Gray Hamlin stuns in a two-piece ensemble

Amelia sported a crop top with a scoop neckline and buttons down the front. The detailed pattern had splotches of dark blue over a white and blue background.

The star’s miniskirt matched perfectly, and the style of the two-piece set highlighted her toned abs and fit physique.

She rocked tall black boots that rose to just below her knees and tied the look together nicely.

Amelia carried a small black purse over her right shoulder for a truly picturesque look.

She accessorized her killer outfit with a layered diamond choker necklace that perfectly reflected the light from around her.

Her dark black hair fell in a luscious waterfall and nearly cascaded to her waist. Her makeup was just as gorgeous, with glossy lips, dark lashes, and defined brows.

But Amelia’s smile was the real star of the show, as it brightened the entire image with her beauty.

Amelia Gray Hamlin celebrated her sister’s music release in style. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Amelia Gray Hamlin believes in fitness moderation

Amelia has struggled with an eating disorder in the past. However, she has embraced self-love and care to work toward a healthy life.

According to TheThings, her primary focus for fitness and eating choices is moderation. She allows herself to eat anything in moderation and includes burgers in her weekly diet.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter also likes to include many nutrient-rich ingredients in her meals, which helps to truly nourish the body and keep one’s figure in good shape.

This has helped her to embrace a positive outlook regarding her body image and maintain her healthy and happy life.

When it comes to fitness, the glowing beauty makes sure not to push herself too hard or overdo anything. She loves to explore new places by walking, which is also a great form of exercise.